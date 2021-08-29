Cancel
Masks In School Cases Will Be Settled In Court

wbap.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWashington (AP) – The often-heated debate over whether returning students should wear masks in their classrooms has moved from school boards to courtrooms. In at least 14 states including Texas, lawsuits have been filed either for or against masks in schools. In some Republican-led states, normally rule-enforcing school administrators are finding themselves fighting state leaders. Legal experts say that while state laws normally trump local control, legal arguments from mask proponents have a good chance of coming out on top. But amid protests and even violence over masks around the United States, the court battle is just beginning.

NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
CBS News

Concerns rise after Supreme Court ends COVID-19 eviction protections

There are growing concerns over a potential housing crisis now that the Supreme Court has decided to end a pandemic-related eviction moratorium for most of the United States. CBSN's Tanya Rivero spoke with Bill Treanor, dean of Georgetown University Law Center, who is one of dozens of law school deans across the country joining forces to help Americans facing this eviction crisis.
EducationPosted by
Reason.com

The Biden Administration Seems To Think Every Public School Is Legally Obligated To Require That Students Wear Face Masks

Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona thinks governors or state legislators who prohibit public schools from forcing students to wear face masks may be violating federal law. This argument, although useful for scoring political points and castigating Republicans who disagree with the Biden administration's position on mask mandates in K–12 schools, seems like quite a stretch. Furthermore, it implies that federal COVID-19 guidelines for schools, heretofore viewed as merely advisory, are actually mandatory.
ProtestsPosted by
Axios

The fight over mask mandates in schools turns violent

As children head back to the classroom, a "vocal minority" in the U.S. have resorted to violence or disruptive measures to protest against mask mandates in schools. Driving the news: While the majority of Americans support the mandates, per a recent Axios/Ipsos poll, back-to-school confrontations across the U.S. have gotten so hot that teachers and other officials have been punched, hit and screamed at.
EducationRolla Daily News

'This will be a tough year': Thousands of kids are in COVID-19 quarantine across the US, and school has just begun

Just days into the new school year, thousands of kids are under quarantine in public school districts across the U.S. after being exposed to COVID-19. Cases and hospitalizations among children are on the rise, with the highly contagious delta variant of the coronavirus making up about 90% of new infections among kids, according to experts. Children under 12 are currently ineligible for the COVID-19 vaccine, making schools a potentially dangerous environment.
Columbia, SCWMBF

S. Carolina Supreme Court adjourns without ruling in face mask cases

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC/WIS/AP) - South Carolina’s highest court heard arguments Tuesday morning on a pair of challenges to the state’s refusal to let school districts require masks for students and teachers. The state Supreme Court set aside two hours to hear the cases Tuesday. While the cases are both centered...
Educationexpressnews.com

Who's enforcing Gov. Abbott's ban on school mask rules? Not Abbott.

While Republican Gov. Greg Abbott is speaking out against mask mandates in schools and suing to stop some Texas school districts from enacting them, in reality his order banning such mandates has gone largely unenforced — so much so that the federal government doesn’t consider it active. Abbott threatened $1,000...
EducationNews On 6

Parents And Doctors File Lawsuit Against The State

The Governor's office is facing another challenge to the school face mask law from parents and doctors. Senate Bill 658 prohibits schools from requiring masks unless Governor Kevin Stitt declares a state of emergency. He has said he has no intention of doing that anytime soon. Now a group of...
Public HealthPosted by
Ballotpedia News

Thirteen states require masks in schools for the upcoming school year

As students across the country begin returning to school for the 2021-2022 academic year, 13 states require masks in public schools while seven ban them. As of Aug. 10, eleven states require masks for all K-12 students and staff: California, Connecticut, Delaware, Hawaii, Illinois, Kentucky, Louisiana, New Jersey, Oregon, Virginia, and Washington. Nevada requires masks in districts with more than 100,000 residents. New Mexico requires unvaccinated people and all students and staff in elementary schools to wear masks.
EducationFox17

Mask debate moves from school boards to courtrooms

WASHINGTON (AP) — The often-heated debate over whether returning students should wear masks in the classroom has moved from school boards to courtrooms. In at least 14 states, lawsuits have been filed either for or against masks in schools. In some Republican-led states, normally rule-enforcing school administrators are finding themselves fighting state leaders.
EducationPosted by
98.7 The Bomb

Texas School District Declares Masks Part Of Dress Code

Could this be a way of getting around Governor Greg Abbott's executive order that bans school districts from imposing mask mandates? The Paris Independent School District will now require students to wear masks as part of a dress code. I actually discussed this on my radio show recently. Schools have...
EducationUS News and World Report

Texas Supreme Court Rejects Governor Abbott's Ban on School Mask Mandates – CNN

(Reuters) - The Texas Supreme Court rejected Governor Greg Abbott’s intervention to suspend a mask mandate, thus allowing schools to require students to wear masks as per the mandates by local authorities, according to a CNN report https://cnn.it/3y2B5zU on Thursday. Abbott had argued that state officials did not have time...
Texas Statenewsbrig.com

Texas schools drop ban on mask mandates amid court challenges

Texas public school officials said they would not enforce Gov. Greg Abbott’s mask ban Thursday, as the state’s high court declined to block a restraining order against the mandate. The Texas Education Agency cited court challenges to the ban in a public health guidance letter that said the Republican’s July...
Washington Court House, OHsciotovalleyguardian.com

Washington Court House latest school to mandate mask-wearing

WASHINGTON COURT HOUSE, Ohio — The city school district in Fayette County is the latest school in the area to mandate mask-wearing for students and staff. Washington Court House City Schools Superintendent Dr. Tom Bailey made the announcement on Thursday. “We came back to this school year hoping that we...
Public HealthPosted by
The Conversation U.S.

Who has the power to say kids do or don’t have to wear masks in school – the governor or the school district? It’s not clear

Legal battles over masks in schools are being fought across the country, including in Arkansas, California, Florida, Kentucky, Michigan, Oklahoma, Nevada and Texas. Rather than clarifying policy, these legal challenges have led to more confusion. As a new school year begins and COVID-19 hospitalizations rise across the country, the Centers...

