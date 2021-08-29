Masks In School Cases Will Be Settled In Court

Washington (AP) – The often-heated debate over whether returning students should wear masks in their classrooms has moved from school boards to courtrooms. In at least 14 states including Texas, lawsuits have been filed either for or against masks in schools. In some Republican-led states, normally rule-enforcing school administrators are finding themselves fighting state leaders. Legal experts say that while state laws normally trump local control, legal arguments from mask proponents have a good chance of coming out on top. But amid protests and even violence over masks around the United States, the court battle is just beginning.