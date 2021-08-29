THREE FIRES KEEP CREWS BUSY ON SATURDAY

Three fires kept crews from the Douglas Forest Protective Association and local fire departments busy on Saturday. Kyle Reed of DFPA said shortly after 12:00 p.m. DFPA and Glide Rural Fire Department responded to a grass fire two miles west of Glide, near the 2,000 block of Wild River Drive. Reed said firefighters located the fire behind a residence, slowly spreading through dry grass. Firefighters were able to quickly stop the forward spread of the fire at 1/10th of an acre. A preliminary investigation indicated that the Wild River Drive Fire was the result of an escaped burn barrel. Debris burning, including the use of burn barrels and debris piles is currently prohibited on all lands protected by DFPA. Reed said the responsible party was issued a citation for burning without a permit, and will likely be billed for fire suppression costs.