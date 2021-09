Manchester United have revealed Scott McTominay will miss Sunday’s trip to Wolves having undergone surgery on his groin after playing with pain in recent months.The 24-year-old was left out of Scotland’s national team squad for next month’s World Cup qualifiers this week and his club provided an update on his fitness on Thursday.A statement on the club’s official website read: “Scott has undergone surgery for an ongoing groin injury that was causing significant pain when playing.“Having tried all other treatment options in pre-season, surgery was deemed necessary to resolve the issue. We hope to have him back soon.”McTominay started United’s opening...