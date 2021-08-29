Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

More Rain In 3 State Region ‘Than Any Other Part Of The Lower 48′

By Kim David
Posted by 
106.9 KROC
106.9 KROC
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The same system also produced at least 2 tornadoes in northeast Iowa, both rated weak EF0. News update: Changes recommended for Rochester street intersection. Because the regulation of exotic animals is left to states, some organizations, including The Humane Society of the United States, advocate for federal, standardized legislation that would ban owning large cats, bears, primates, and large poisonous snakes as pets.

kroc.com

Comments / 0

106.9 KROC

106.9 KROC

Rochester, MN
7K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

106.9 KROC plays the best hit music and delivers the latest local news, information, and features for Rochester, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online, and through our free mobile app.

 https://kroc.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Animals#Snake#Pets#Tornado#Extreme Weather
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
Minnesota StatePosted by
106.9 KROC

Minnesota Lake has an Unwelcome Visitor

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources reports that another lake has a confirmed invasive species. Zebra mussel larvae were found in Rainy Lake in July. Located along the Minnesota-Canada border, Rainy Lake is partially within Voyageurs National Park. A year ago a single adult zebra mussel was discovered in the lake.

Comments / 0

Community Policy