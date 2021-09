BOISE, Idaho — Idaho added more than 1,600 COVID-19 cases on Thursday, and the state's test positivity rate again shot up as hospitals are at their capacity levels. The state added 1,602 new cases Thursday, according to data from the Department of Health and Welfare. For the week of Aug. 22-28, the test positivity rate was 14.2%, higher than the previous week and significantly higher than the 5% benchmark that public health experts use to determine if a pandemic is out of control.