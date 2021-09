With trading difficulties with EU continuing, UK exports to non-EU countries have flourished and have almost returned to levels seen before the onset of the pandemic. Sales of UK food and drink to non-EU countries were up 13 percent, accounting for 46.6 percent (£4.3bn) of all UK food and drink exports in the first half of 2021, driven by a return to growth in China, Singapore, Australia, Japan and the Gulf region. The Food and Drink Federation (FDF) increase means non-EU exports are now almost back to pre-Covid levels.