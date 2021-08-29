David Murphy: Might Jalen Hurts and the 2021 Eagles be Lamar Jackson and the 2019 Ravens?

Jallen Hurts, Philadelphia Eagles (Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports) Following just about every Philadelphia Eagles game, whether it be a game played in the preseason or the regular season, most of us, regardless of whether we type the words out or think about them subconsciously, always think about who the stars were or the guys that could have given a better effort. In media, those guys can sometimes be designated as the ‘biggest winners and losers’ or the ‘studs and duds’.