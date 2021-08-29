Tigers commit and target tracker

LEONARD, Texas (KXII) -The Leonard Tigers went two rounds deep into the postseason last year and are gearing up for another playoff run in 2021. “You know the sky’s the limit for us,” said Leonard head coach Shane Fletcher. “It’s kind of, you know, how’re we going to handle it. Our district is very tough, probably one of the toughest in the state in 3A. It just kind of how we handle our business.”