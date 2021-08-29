Tigers commit and target tracker
Another week of the 2021 football season is in the books and once again several Auburn commits and targets shined. Here’s a look back at their performances ... -S/ATH Ja'Kobi Albert, Fairfield (Ala.): Fairfield beat Center Point (Ala.) 32-14. In the Auburn safety commitment's first game of the 2021 season, he scored four touchdowns. All four scores came on receptions. For good measure, Albert added an interception. He caught four passes (for 116 yards) in the game.247sports.com
