Clothier enters into new role as season begins

Junior Emma Clothier is back this season as the unquestioned leader of the Florida State volleyball team. During the 2020-2021 season, the team faced a great deal of adversity. Although competition started in the fall, the NCAA tournament was postponed to the spring due to the pandemic. Nonetheless, Clothier was a fundamental contributor to the team throughout the unique season. She guided that team to a 13-5 overall record, and defended Tully Gym with a 9-0 record at home.