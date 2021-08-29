Cancel
Clothier enters into new role as season begins

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJunior Emma Clothier is back this season as the unquestioned leader of the Florida State volleyball team. During the 2020-2021 season, the team faced a great deal of adversity. Although competition started in the fall, the NCAA tournament was postponed to the spring due to the pandemic. Nonetheless, Clothier was a fundamental contributor to the team throughout the unique season. She guided that team to a 13-5 overall record, and defended Tully Gym with a 9-0 record at home.

