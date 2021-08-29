Is El Salvador ready for bitcoin to become legal tender?

Since US president Richard Nixon took the world off the “Gold Standard” in 1971, global finance has been powered by the fiat monetary system, where money is not backed by anything and created by central banks out of thin air. Therefore, officialising bitcoin as a sovereign currency will have far-reaching consequences and both proponents and opponents are watching eagerly from the sidelines to see how the gamble unfolds. However, caught in the middle of this experiment are the people of El Salvador, and, with only days to go before the law's execution, information about the law is scarce and preparations on the ground are minimal.