The Reverend Robert Cloutier (Pastor Bob) of Hopkinton went to meet his Lord on Aug. 25 after a courageous eight-month battle with a rare form of lymphoma. A pastor at Faith Community Church Hopkinton (formerly First Congregational Church of Hopkinton) for over 37 years, Bob’s life mission was serving God by serving others. He did so with compassion, love, kindness and commitment. He truly was a beacon of the fruits of the Spirit. Bob fully embraced his calling as pastor; he loved sharing the gospel and in his life he ministered to thousands.