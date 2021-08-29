Cancel
U.S. carried out military strike in Kabul, officials say

By Syndicated Content
jack1065.com
 5 days ago

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -American forces launched a military strike in Kabul on Sunday targeting a possible suicide car bomb that was aiming to attack the airport, U.S. officials said. The officials, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the strike targeted suspected ISIS-K militants. They said they were citing initial information and...

