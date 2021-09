Later this year, we’ll finally once again find ourselves in the world of Shin Megami Tensei series with the fifth mainline entry in the long-running dark RPG series. Much like previous games, it will see a protagonist thrust into a world of demons and given unexpected powers. This entry seems to be more cinematic than previous games, as seen by the latest trailers here and here. Now we also have some screenshots and character art to further wet our appetites.