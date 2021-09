The Edmonton Oilers are hoping Jesse Puljujarvi is a big part of their offense this season. That said, expectations and hope is not necessarily the same thing as ‘pressure to perform’. While some players turn on the jets in a contract year, other players can buckle under the need to play at their highest level. In other words, some players excel when they have to, while others can’t get the job done when it could mean a big payday versus a smaller one. Whatever the outcome of the 2021-22 campaign for Puljujarvi, it won’t change an awful lot and all signs point to this not being an issue for the young winger.