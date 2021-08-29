Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mental Health

6 types of insomnia exist, and each responds to a different kind of treatment

By Korin Miller
Posted by 
Well+Good
Well+Good
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tz5qp_0bgOiWJi00

"Insomnia" is one of those buzzwords with which most of us wish we were way less acquainted. But alas, the persistent problem with sleeping that keeps us from falling and staying amid our dreams affects an estimated 50 percent of us. A lesser-known fact, though, is that the condition is actually something multifaceted and varied. That's right—there are six types of insomnia that may be keeping you from accessing peak snooze.

First, to be clear, the clinical criteria for insomnia clarifies that it takes place when a regular lack of a good night’s sleep is messing with your ability to function normally. According to the International Classification of Sleep Disorders, difficulty sleeping can be considered insomnia when someone has “a persistent difficulty with sleep initiation, duration, consolidation, or quality that occurs despite adequate opportunity and circumstances for sleep, and results in some form of daytime impairment.”

Since there are different types of insomnia (and a person can suffer from different types concurrently) knowing the kind plaguing your lack of dreams is important intel for being able to effectively treat it, says neurologist and sleep specialist Kenneth Sassower, MD. Rounded up below are the types of insomnia doctors look for.

Learn about the 6 types of insomnia below, and how each is commonly treated.

1. Acute insomnia

Acute insomnia happens when a person has trouble sleeping, but it doesn’t last for three months or more, says sleep medicine specialist Aneesa Das, MD. This is usually different from having one bad night of sleep. Rather, it's persistent and impacts some aspect of your life. “It has to be bothersome to you,” Dr. Das says. “If someone says, ‘It takes me an hour to fall asleep but it doesn’t bother me,’ that’s not [acute insomnia].”

Acute insomnia can often be the result of a stressor, like losing a loved one or taking on a new, intense job, says sleep-medicine researcher and neurologist W. Christopher Winter, MD, author of The Sleep Solution: Why Your Sleep Is Broken and How to Fix It. The good news, he says, is that of all the types of insomnia, this one tends to resolve itself without any treatment.

2. Chronic insomnia

Difficulty sleeping can be classified as chronic insomnia when it happens at least three times a week, for more than three months, Dr. Winter says. And to clarify, Dr. Das adds that people with chronic insomnia can either have trouble getting to sleep or staying asleep.

"Difficulty sleeping can be classified as chronic insomnia when it happens at least three times a week, for more than three months." —sleep-medicine researcher W. Christopher Winter, MD

Treatment varies, but Dr. Winter says sleep specialists generally recommend chronic insomniacs to undergo Cognitive Behavioral Therapy for Insomnia (CBT-I), a form of counseling that aims to reframe a patient’s perception of sleep.

Dr. Das says this can take effect in several ways, one being changing the patient's perception of how much sleep they actually need. “People who have chronic insomnia often think, ‘If I don’t fall asleep tonight, the world is going to end.’ We work on changing that to ‘I’ve had insomnia before and I’ve survived. I’ll survive again,” she says.

Sometimes medication may be used to help along with CBT-I, but it’s usually just for a short time, Dr. Das says.

3. Comorbid insomnia

This form of insomnia happens as a result of some other underlying illness, Dr. Sassower says. That could mean struggling with anxiety or depression that keeps you awake at night, having acid reflux that wakes you up in the middle of the night, or struggling with back pain that makes it hard to fall asleep.

In the case of comorbid insomnia, you want to try to treat the underlying issue first, Dr. Sassower says. Once you do, the insomnia should clear up.

4. Onset insomnia

Onset insomnia is difficulty falling asleep in the beginning of the night. People with onset insomnia usually take more than 30 minutes to fall asleep, Winter says.

Onset insomnia may be treated with CBT-I or sleep-restriction therapy, Dr. Das says. Sleep-restriction therapy involves a sleep-medicine specialist determining how much sleep you’re actually getting compared to how much time you’re in bed. They then restrict the amount of time you’re in bed to the time you’re actually sleeping (within reason). So, if you’re in bed for 10 hours but only sleeping for six to seven of those, your doctor might recommend that you only be in bed for seven hours. If you’re still struggling, that time will be reduced even more. “Once the patient has consolidated sleep, you slowly stretch it out again,” Dr. Das says.

5. Maintenance insomnia

People with maintenance insomnia are able to fall asleep just fine, but they wake up in the middle of the night and can’t get back to sleep, Dr. Sassower says. Treatment for this varies, he says, but it often involves trying to pinpoint why you’re waking up in the night and then troubleshooting that. For example, it could be that you struggle with sleep apnea and your own snoring is waking you up, or maybe it's whatever's making you wake up to use the bathroom in the middle of the night. Learning to work with or around those hurdles can go a long way toward treating this type of insomnia, Dr. Sassower says.

People with maintenance insomnia can also benefit from doing more exercise, spending less time in bed, and urging their partner to treat any sleep problems that persist, Dr. Winter adds.

6. Psychophysiological insomnia

Sleep is obviously important and, if you’re having difficulty clocking in your hours each night, that reality alone can stress you out. People who worry about their sleep and, in turn, don’t get enough, struggle with psychophysiological insomnia, Dr. Winter says.

Often, relaxation therapies can help treat this, Dr. Das says. That could mean going through guided imagery to steer your thoughts to a comfortable place, like walking through the woods or floating in the ocean. “You work on controlling your thoughts so that your daily worries aren’t in your thoughts at bedtime,” she adds. Progressive muscle relaxation, where you tense and then relax muscles throughout your body, can also be helpful.

If you’re struggling with sleep, Dr. Sassower recommends your first order of business being to make an appointment to talk about it with your primary-care physician. If problems persist, ask about getting a referral to a sleep medicine specialist.

Now that you're familiar with the different types of insomnia, learn how one editor cured hers by sleep training. Plus, everything you need to know about orthosomnia, the cultural obsession with hacking your sleep.

Our editors independently select these products. Making a purchase through our links may earn Well+Good a commission.

Comments / 0

Well+Good

Well+Good

New York City, NY
4K+
Followers
4K+
Post
758K+
Views
ABOUT

Decoding and demystifying what it means to live a well life, inside and out.

 https://www.wellandgood.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sleep Apnea#Sleep Medicine#How To Sleep#Md
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Health
Related
Skin CarePosted by
Well+Good

The Best Acne Scar Treatment To Help Erase Dark Marks and Scars

When you're dealing with a stubborn scar after your zit heals, your best bet is acne scar treatment. Post-acne dark spots and hyperpigmentation are, for the most part, out of your control, thanks to your genetics (and oftentimes, the sun). But, that doesn't mean you're stuck with them forever. While seeking treatment from a dermatologist will ensure a custom regimen for your skin, over-the-counter acne scar treatments can be just as effective as long as you know where to start.
Mental HealthPosted by
Well+Good

How To Get Trauma Out of the Body When World Events Are Taking a Toll

For many people, "the day to day stressors of the pandemic on top of world tragedies such as the earthquake and floods in Haiti and the debacle in Afghanistan can overwhelm us with emotion,” says Rev. Connie L. Habash, MA, LMFT, licensed psychotherapist, yoga and meditation teacher, interfaith minister, and author of Awakening from Anxiety: A Spiritual Guide to Living a More Calm, Confident, and Courageous Life. Global disasters not only have far-reaching and immediate consequences for the human brain and body but also long-term effects due to sustained trauma.
LifestylePosted by
Well+Good

New Study Suggests That Drinking Coffee Helps Maintain Strong Muscles and Mobility as You Age

One of the not-so-fun side effects of aging is inevitable loss of strength and mobility. This is due in part to the natural loss of muscle that occurs over the years known as sarcopenia. To slow the process, the best thing you can do is stay active and exercise regularly. However, researchers at the Japan Geriatrics Society say something as simple as drinking a cup of coffee might help, too.
Mental Healthspring.org.uk

The Emotional Sign That You Have A High IQ

How high intelligence could have a mental cost for some. Disorders of mood could be the price some people pay for high intelligence, research finds. Psychologists have found that higher childhood IQ is linked to features of bipolar disorder in young adulthood. The research adds fuel to the debate over...
Women's HealthPosted by
Eye On Annapolis

What Are The Symptoms Of PTSD In Women

PTSD or Post Traumatic Stress Disorder is something that a person experiences after a scary and traumatic event. It occurs when you have undergone a life-threatening, violent or dangerous situation. PTSD triggers can also include events like assaults, abuse, accidents, combats, attacks, natural disasters, or witnessing a horrifying event. Such incidents generate a tremendous sense of fear in individuals, and their behavior can go out of control.
Mental HealthPosted by
Best Life

Your Stroke Risk Is 85 Percent Higher If You Sleep Like This, Study Says

Whether you have to sleep with the fan on or need three pillows to doze off, we all have our preferences when it comes to our nightly routines. But aside from a cranky morning or a stiff neck, many of us don't think about the way these sleeping habits can have a serious impact on our overall health. Recent research has found that the way you sleep could significantly increasing your chances of having a stroke. Read on to find out if your sleep routine is raising your stroke risk by 85 percent.
Mental HealthPosted by
Knowridge Science Report

This mental health drug may harm your brain health

Until the 1990s, antipsychotic medications were primarily given to people with schizophrenia. But since then their use has expanded to major depression and a range of pediatric, adult, and geriatric disorders, including anxiety, insomnia, and autism, for which one in five patients are prescribed anti-psychotics. Because it is believed that...
Mental HealthPsych Centra

Is Propranolol Effective for Anxiety Symptoms?

Several medications and therapies are available to treat anxiety. But, in some specific cases, a health professional may use an off-label drug. Anxiety involves both physical and mental symptoms, and in most instances, they feed off each other. Blocking the physical effects of anxiety can sometimes help you calm down,...
Fitnessthekatynews.com

Different forms of detox treatments at detox centers

Since there are many different kinds of drug addictions, there are also different kinds of ways to treat those drug addictions. There is a level of drug addiction, the level goes from mild, moderate, too all the way to extreme or severe. And each level has its own treatment program specifically designed for it, but the treatment programs might be changed while getting treated depending upon the results so they are flexible. This is done to make sure that the patient gets complete treatment and that their addiction does not keeps relapsing because one kind of treatment is not working. For example, if someone is a mild drug addict, they will be given outpatient treatment program, which is the starter treatment for drug addicts who have mild addiction. Let us suppose the treatment after finishing does not get the required results, then the patient will be given intense outpatient treatment, which is a higher form of outpatient treatment program at Colorado detox center.
HealthLos Angeles Daily News

3 nutrition tips to help prevent insomnia and encourage good sleep hygiene

The benefits of getting adequate sleep are numerous, including a stronger immune system, improved mood and a lower risk of chronic health problems like heart disease and diabetes. Unfortunately, many people struggle with sleeping problems. Did you know that your nutrition can have an effect on your sleep?. Insomnia is...
Healthwomenworking.com

Sleep Struggles? The 6 Types of Insomnia & How to Treat Them

Many people have difficulty falling asleep every now and then. In fact, it’s so common that approximately 50 percent of adults experience occasional insomnia, according to the Cleveland Health Clinic. And according to the CDC, about 70 million Americans suffer from chronic sleep problems. But how do you know what type of insomnia you have? According to experts, there are several different types of insomnia, ranging from the occasional bout of jet lag to chronic insomnia, and each type requires a different treatment.
Mental HealthPosted by
EatThis

Forgetting This One Thing Can Be a Sign of Dementia

Dementia is a much-feared prospect of getting older, but it's increasingly common: Experts estimate that the number of Americans with dementia will double by the year 2040, as a growing population ages and people live longer. Although the condition is progressive, it's important to recognize dementia early and seek treatment so its advancement can be slowed. These are some of the most common symptoms of dementia; forgetting one thing, in particular, is a red flag for the condition. To find out what it is, read on for these 5 key points, including the one thing you might forget that's a major sign. And to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Healthspring.org.uk

The Simple Sign That Your Brain Is Healthy

The study used data from 475,397 people in the UK. A strong handgrip is a simple sign that your brain is healthy, new research finds. The study of almost half a million people found that stronger people — as measured by grip strength — performed better on tests of reaction speed, memory and logical problem solving.
Mental HealthWebMD

Phone-Snubbing Friends Can Be a Sign of Mental Illness

Aug. 25, 2021 -- Phone snubbing: You may have done it, or someone you know is guilty of it. It happens when one person ignores another to pay attention to their phone. Phubbing is rude, but according to a new study, there may be another reason it's happening. "Some people...

Comments / 0

Community Policy