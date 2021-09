This episode brings us Christmas in August. Why do Christians celebrate this holiday the way that they do? What’s the origin of some of these social and religious conventions? How should discerning individuals think about all of this? This is the content that comprises the majority of our time in this potpourri edition of the show. Also, it is possible that this is the final ever broadcast of the Faith Debate on WFMD. (We’ll find out together, soon enough, if this proves to be the case.) So, just in case… and as I mention during the final minutes of the show… thank you for helping us at the Faith Debate enjoy seventeen wonderful years on the radio. Your support has been a true blessing.