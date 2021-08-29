Forex Today: Risk-on weighs on the greenback
The American dollar was sharply down on Friday, following words from US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell. Speaking within the Jackson Hole Symposium, Powell said back in July, policymakers believed that it could be appropriate to start tapering this year, noting progress in employment but also adding the worrisome spread of the Delta variant. “We will be carefully assessing incoming data and the evolving risks,” he said. Quite a dovish comment that sent stocks up and the dollar down.www.fxstreet.com
