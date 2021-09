Paul Pogba’s tackle on Ruben Neves in the build-up to Manchester United’s winning goal against Wolves was a potential “leg-breaker”, according to Graeme Souness. Mason Greenwood’s late strike earned United a 1-0 win at Molineux but only after the hosts had missed several clear chances to win the match themselves. In the build-up to the goal, Pogba and Neves went in for a 50-50 on the outside of the Wolves box following a heavy touch from the United midfielder. Neves went to ground following a delayed reaction while United played the ball wide to Greenwood, who slammed a shot past...