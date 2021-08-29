The Other Other Blue Jays Extension Candidate

There is considerable discussion about the Blue Jays extending Ray or Semien … or Matz. But might there be a fourth extension candidate who also makes considerable sense?. With every start, Robbie Ray is strengthening his Cy Young case. Marcus Semien’s 5.4 fWAR is the best in baseball. And Steven Matz’ 2.16 ERA since the all-star game is 20th best among starters. They would all make excellent extension candidates for a 2022 Blue Jays team that should be a legitimate World Series contender. But might there be a fourth candidate? One more under-the-radar, but potentially filling a major need?