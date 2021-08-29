Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

The Other Other Blue Jays Extension Candidate

By Originally posted on
Yardbarker
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere is considerable discussion about the Blue Jays extending Ray or Semien … or Matz. But might there be a fourth extension candidate who also makes considerable sense?. With every start, Robbie Ray is strengthening his Cy Young case. Marcus Semien’s 5.4 fWAR is the best in baseball. And Steven Matz’ 2.16 ERA since the all-star game is 20th best among starters. They would all make excellent extension candidates for a 2022 Blue Jays team that should be a legitimate World Series contender. But might there be a fourth candidate? One more under-the-radar, but potentially filling a major need?

www.yardbarker.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marcus Semien
Person
Steven Matz
Person
Corey Dickerson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#C Dizzle#The Blue Jays
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Toronto Blue Jays
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
MLBnbcsportsedge.com

MLB DFS Plays: Wednesday 9/1

The App is Back! Don’t forget to download the NBC Sports EDGE app to receive real-time player news, mobile alerts and track your favorite players. Plus, now you can check out articles and player cards. Get it here!. This article outlines the best daily fantasy MLB plays of the day...
MLBnumberfire.com

Corey Dickerson batting seventh for Blue Jays on Wednesday

Toronto Blue Jays outfielder Corey Dickerson is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Baltimore Orioles. Dickerson will start in right field on Wednesday and bat seventh versus right-hander Matt Harvey and the Orioles. Randal Grichuk moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Dickerson for 9.6 FanDuel points...
MLBpitcherlist.com

Misledward Cabrera

It wasn’t the most earth-shattering debut for Edward Cabrera, but we saw skills in his repertoire and command that suggested he could be a strikeout arm and help down the stretch. A date with the Mets today in Game 2 of the doubleheader looked appetizing enough and what we got was not: 4.0 IP, 3 ER, 7 Hits, 0 BBs, 2 Ks – 6 Whiffs, 25% CSW, 53 pitches. What is going on here?
MLBMLB Daily Dish

MLB trade rumors and news: Red Sox’s COVID-19 outbreak worsens

The MLB Daily Dish is a daily feature we’re running here at MLBDD that rounds up roster-impacting news, rumors, and analysis. Have feedback or have something that should be shared? Hit us up at @mlbdailydish on Twitter or @MLBDailyDish on Instagram. In just about the worst possible development for a...
MLBYardbarker

3 MLB Teams That Should Consider Signing Brad Hand

When the Toronto Blue Jays acquired left-handed reliever Brad Hand at the MLB trade deadline, most folks north of the border were happy to see the team making substantial additions to its roster. After all, you can never have enough relief pitching, and it’s especially desirable to have a reliable...
MLBchatsports.com

Gamethread: White Sox at Blue Jays

Tim Anderson is receiving another day off, and if recent games are any indication, it could be another long night at the plate for the White Sox (72-54). However, he is expected to return tomorrow against the Blue Jays (65-58). #WhiteSox with and without Tim Anderson this year:. With: 61-43...
MLBSportsnet.ca

Blue Jays injury updates

How the Baltimore Orioles are opening to MLB's eyes to tanking. Ken Rosenthal, senior writer for The Athletic and MLB Network insider, speaks about his recent article about the Baltimore Orioles' horrendous stretch and the MLB's need to address "tanking" as their losing streak inflates to a whopping 19 straight games.
MLBFOX Sports

Harvey, Orioles to take on Matz, Blue Jays

LINE: Blue Jays -271, Orioles +221; over/under is 10 runs. BOTTOM LINE: Cedric Mullins and the Orioles will take on the Blue Jays Wednesday. The Blue Jays are 35-30 in home games in 2020. Toronto's lineup has 196 home runs this season, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. leads the club with 39 homers.
Jefferson County, MOmyleaderpaper.com

Blue Jays return veteran QB

This is Alex Rouggly’s last season as head football coach at Jefferson – for now. Earlier this summer, Rouggly was promoted by the R-7 school district to replace Jason Dreyer as activities director/director of student services. The move came too late to find a new head football coach for the 2021 season, so Rouggly said he’ll coach the Blue Jays for one more campaign.
MLBbaltimorenews.net

Three-run inning leads Orioles past Blue Jays

Ramon Urias delivered a go-ahead, two-run double in a three-run sixth inning as the visiting Baltimore Orioles defeated the Toronto Blue Jays 4-2 Tuesday night. The Orioles, who did not have a hit until the sixth, ended a three-game Blue Jays winning streak and gained a split of the first two games of the three-game series.
MLBaustinnews.net

Blue Jays outlast Orioles to take three-game set

Randal Grichuk hit a sacrifice fly in the eighth inning to end a tie and the Toronto Blue Jays defeated the visiting Baltimore Orioles 5-4 Wednesday night in the rubber match of a three-game series. Dillon Tate (0-5) allowed Bo Bichette's infield single and hit Teoscar Hernandez with a pitch...
MLBwesb.com

Orioles Top Blue Jays 4-2

The Baltimore Orioles topped the Toronto Blue Jays 4-2 last night in Toronto. Keegan Akin allowed one run through five innings and won consecutive starts for the first time, and Ramón Urías hit a go-ahead double in the sixth inning to lift Baltimore to the win. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and...
MLBtheScore

Blue Jays designate Hand for assignment

The Toronto Blue Jays designated left-hander Brad Hand for assignment Tuesday, the team announced. Hand owned a 7.27 ERA and 7.55 FIP in 11 appearances for the Blue Jays. The southpaw allowed 13 hits, three homers, and three walks over 8 2/3 innings. "This is probably the toughest stretch I've...

Comments / 0

Community Policy