Led by Zion Williamson, new-look Pelicans may have playoff potential
Are the New Orleans Pelicans finally ready to ascend up the Western Conference standings?. With an enticing young core led by Zion Williamson, who’s on the brink of superstardom (if he’s not there already), New Orleans could easily become this season's surprise breakout team. In addition to Williamson’s freakish talents, New Orleans has Brandon Ingram, who made his own leap to near-star status after the Pelicans acquired him as the centerpiece of the Anthony Davis trade.www.basketballnews.com
