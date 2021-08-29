Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Led by Zion Williamson, new-look Pelicans may have playoff potential

By Evan Sidery
basketballnews.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAre the New Orleans Pelicans finally ready to ascend up the Western Conference standings?. With an enticing young core led by Zion Williamson, who’s on the brink of superstardom (if he’s not there already), New Orleans could easily become this season's surprise breakout team. In addition to Williamson’s freakish talents, New Orleans has Brandon Ingram, who made his own leap to near-star status after the Pelicans acquired him as the centerpiece of the Anthony Davis trade.

www.basketballnews.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lebron James
Person
Lonzo Ball
Person
Anthony Davis
Person
James Bouknight
Person
Zion Williamson
Person
Stan Van Gundy
Person
Garrett Temple
Person
Deandre Ayton
Person
Ziaire Williams
Person
Terry Rozier
Person
Brandon Ingram
Person
Mikal Bridges
Person
Willie Green
Person
Steven Adams
Person
Jaxson Hayes
Person
Eric Bledsoe
Person
Josh Hart
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pelicans#Gm#The Memphis Grizzlies#Nba Draft#Nba Summer League#The Chicago Bulls#Temple#The Miami Heat#The Charlotte Hornets#Devonte Graham#Fg
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Phoenix Suns
NBA Teams
Charlotte Hornets
NewsBreak
Basketball
NBA Teams
Memphis Grizzlies
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Miami Heat
Related
NBAPosted by
Larry Brown Sports

Chris Paul admits he clashed with Deandre Ayton at first

Chris Paul finally made the NBA Finals last season for the first time in his career. His NBA Finals appearance came as a surprise to many for a few reasons. One, he was playing for a team that didn’t even qualify for the playoffs last season. Two, it was his first season with the Phoenix Suns.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Why the Phoenix Suns Will be Better Than the Miami Heat in 2021-22

Many compared Phoenix’s run to the NBA Finals last year with the Miami Heat’s from the season prior. Propelled by young talent and a few clutch contributions from veterans, Miami also made it to the league’s grandest stage much to everyone’s surprise during the 2019-20 season. Jimmy Butler carried his...
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Have the New Orleans Pelicans improved this offseason?

The New Orleans Pelicans have had a busy offseason that is not over yet. So far, it has drawn mixed reviews from national media, as some have called them the “biggest losers,” while others have taken a closer look and see a team that could be a lot better than last season.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Pelicans: Predicting stats for Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram

The New Orleans Pelicans have two of the best young players in the league in Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram. They both had great seasons last year, though Ingram’s was largely overlooked and he was snubbed for his second All-Star appearance while Zion made his first. It’s not surprising, as...
NBAfadeawayworld.net

Ethan Strauss Claims Zion Williamson Going To New York Would Benefit ESPN: "ESPN Wants This To Happen Because ESPN Is CAA And CAA Is ESPN, Which Means That CAA Is The Knicks, Meaning That The Knicks Are ESPN."

Even though we're constantly looking at reports, digging deep into the news, and even speculating and making projections about what could happen next, the truth is that there's a lot going on in the NBA that never comes to light. Teams, agents, players, executives, and media moguls have private conversations...
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Duke basketball freshman signs with same agency as Zion Williamson

A Duke basketball freshman has signed with the same sports agency as Zion Williamson. It has been rather quiet publicly for Duke basketball players in the new era of Name, Image, and Likeness deals, but one major domino fell on Monday afternoon. Perhaps the Blue Devils’ best player this season,...
NBAvalleyofthesuns.com

The Phoenix Suns Will be Better than the Philadelphia 76ers in 2021-22

The Phoenix Suns shocked the world with their run to the NBA Finals last year. But the Philadelphia 76ers disappointed everyone when they failed to even reach the Conference Finals after finishing out the regular season with the East’s best record. Ben Simmons absolutely wet the bed, over and over again refusing to try and score the basketball, leading to his team’s eventual demise and his own unofficial dismissal from the team.
NBAbasketballnews.com

2021-22 win-total odds: 5 NBA teams you should hammer the over on

With such a quick turnaround, the 2021-22 NBA season is right around the corner. Here at BasketballNews.com, we’ll be covering the upcoming campaign from every possible angle, including ramped-up sports betting coverage. Recently, Las Vegas released their over/under lines for each NBA team. Which ones stand out the most as...
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Pelicans: 2 things Brandon Ingram can do to improve his defense

Brandon Ingram‘s defense has been a focal point for fans of the New Orleans Pelicans the last two seasons and for good reason. Ingram had his worst season as a defender last season according to most advanced statistics and he still hasn’t contributed to a winning team in his young career.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Does anyone actually watch the New Orleans Pelicans?

It seems not a day goes by where I don’t see some publication slamming the New Orleans Pelicans or calling them “losers” for the offseason they have had so far. I have no problem with this, as it is debatable whether the Pelicans have improved and it’s natural that writers are going to have differing opinions.
NBAPosted by
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To The Isaiah Thomas News

After a slew of free-agent additions already this offseason, the Lakers may not be done just yet. According to recent reports from NBA insider Marc Stein, the Los Angeles front office have “weighed the potential signing” of free-agent point guard Isaiah Thomas. Thomas played with the Lakers for 17 games...
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Rajon Rondo Has Brutally Honest Comment On Lakers Roster

In recent years, veteran point guard Rajon Rondo has become accustomed to being the oldest players on the roster. But now, that’s all set change as a he rejoins the Los Angeles Lakers in 2021. On Tuesday, the 35-year-old PG expressed his excitement about no longer being only the resident...
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Steph Curry Reacts To Former Teammate Joining Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers made a huge splash in free agency, signing a plethora of veteran players to one-year deals. One of the veterans they signed this offseason was Kent Bazemore, who spent the 2020-21 season with the Golden State Warriors. Earlier this week, Bazemore posted a picture of him...
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

Kevin Durant, Nets get bad news in chase for former All-Star Paul Millsap

The Brooklyn Nets are seen be many as the frontrunner for the NBA title this season. It’s hard to argue against their current collection of stars. When you have Kevin Durant at the top, you’re automatically pretty good. But they’ve still kept themselves busy by chasing even more talent this offseason. The Nets were mentioned as one of the teams gunning for the services of 4-time All-Star Paul Millsap.

Comments / 0

Community Policy