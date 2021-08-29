How to install Arch Linux faster with Calam Arch

Framework is the high-performance, thin and light notebook that's "designed to last" with modular components along with a commitment to make it easy to repair and upgrade. It went up for pre-order back in May and it's now actually shipping out in batches, with dates depending on what configuration you order and when your order goes through with the next set being readied for shipping in October. One of the fun things is the Framework DIY Edition, which comes without an operating system and you get to build the laptop yourself. Framework emailed out today to mention how "There has been immense interest in this configuration, with it outselling pre-configured systems with Windows 10 by a wide margin" and that they've been working with developers of Fedora, elementary OS, NixOS, and Arch to make the Linux distros work nicely.