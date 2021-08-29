Cancel
Taliban has adopted concepts of deflection: Report

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKabul [Afghanistan], August 29 (ANI): Following the Taliban's takeover of Afghanistan, the notion that the terrorist group has changed seems a farfetched possibility for experts who are familiar with the region. Writing for The Jerusalem Post, Vas Shenoy stated the Taliban have adopted the concepts of deflection and their version...

Militaryamericanmilitarynews.com

Biden orders 5,000 US troops back to Afghanistan; threatens Taliban with US attack

President Joe Biden authorized thousands more U.S. troops to deploy to Afghanistan on Saturday as the Taliban continued to capture provincial capitals and was said to be closing in on Kabul. Biden said he’s authorized “approximately 5,000 US troops” to deploy based on “recommendations of our diplomatic, military, and intelligence...
MilitaryWashington Examiner

US forces will return to Afghanistan

There are no longer any U.S. military forces in Afghanistan. But mark my words: U.S. forces will one day return to this war-torn nation. Perhaps sooner than we expect. The U.S. withdrawal has already created a power vacuum that will be utilized by al Qaeda, ISIS, China, Russia, and Iran.
MilitaryPosted by
thedrive

The Story Of The Mysterious White 727 That Appeared In Kabul After The Bombing Of Abbey Gate

The old 727 showing up among the military transports at Kabul International drew a lot of interest among flight trackers and open-source intel gurus. The evacuation of Kabul is like none other in history. With open-source intelligence tools abound, including daily satellite images, flight tracking, and even a live camera feed overwatching Hamid Karzai International Airport, the average person can keep tabs on this historic event and unprecedented multi-national military operation in their own homes. In the panopticon that is today's internet age, peculiarities stand out. One such surprise was seeing a gleaming-white, but quite geriatric 727-200 appear on Kabul's ragged skyline, landing at the under siege airport amongst the constant flow of C-17s, A400Ms, C-130s, a few modern airliners, and other usual suspects.
WorldPosted by
The Independent

‘Visibly petrified’ Afghan TV anchor reads headlines while surrounded by gun-toting Taliban

A video of an Afghan TV presenter dressed in a suit and tie continuing to host his talk show while surrounded by gun-toting Taliban fighters has gone viral on social media.The 42-second clip shows the host of Afghanistan TV, identified by Vice as Mirwaiz Haidari Haqdost, sitting next to a Taliban leader while reading out a statement from the hardline group.According to media reports, the men stormed the building on Sunday and demanded to speak to the presenter. The anchor spoke about the collapse of the Ashraf Ghani government in Afghanistan and urged locals to cooperate with the group...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
Fox News

White House official 'appalled and literally horrified' that Biden stranded Americans in Afghanistan: report

A White House official said they were "appalled and literally horrified" that President Biden left Americans stranded in Afghanistan, a new report reveals. An administration official told Politico that they were stunned by the president’s decision to leave Americans behind as the Taliban solidifies their power in the country and reportedly engages in door-to-door executions.
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

The Latest: Roar of aircraft again heard in Kabul

KABUL, Afghanistan — A Taliban media spokesman has tweeted a picture of Qatar military aircraft on the ground at the Hamid Karzai International Airport in Afghanistan. Ahmadullah Muttaqi posted the photo on Thursday. In Kabul, meanwhile, the roar of aircraft overhead could be heard. It was the first air activity...
MilitaryPosted by
Fox News

Taliban have a 2-front war headed their way

With the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan complete and the Taliban the sole authority in Kabul, the tough task of governing now falls on the shoulders of Islamist militants who have been out of power for 20 years. The Taliban’s greatest obstacle to consolidating control over the entire country is likely to be fellow Islamist militants of the Islamic State’s affiliate in Afghanistan, known as Islamic State Khorasan Province, or ISIS-K.
WorldBBC

Bradford family trapped in Afghanistan appeals for help

A man trapped in Afghanistan with his wife and young children has said he fears he may "die here with my kids". The family, from Bradford, were visiting a relative when they were caught up in the Taliban takeover. Speaking to the BBC he appealed to the government to be...
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

FACT FOCUS: Trump, others wrong on US gear left with Taliban

The Taliban have seized both political power and significant U.S.-supplied firepower in their whirlwind takeover of Afghanistan, recovering guns, ammunition, helicopters and other modern military equipment from Afghan forces who surrendered it. But the gear the Taliban have obtained isn’t worth the $80 billion or more being claimed this week...
WorldWashington Post

Facts are finally starting to penetrate bad Afghanistan punditry

Media coverage of the U.S. drawdown from Afghanistan has been characterized by hyperbolic commentary and conjecture — driven in part by former officials for the quagmire who were quick to weigh in on the matter in interviews. One day, some in the pack would holler for the administration to extend the withdrawal day beyond Aug. 31; the next day, others would demand the United States leave before any more service members died.
POTUSNewsweek

Clinton Team's Advised Bush on Fighting the Taliban, But Bush Wasn't Having It

In this series, Newsweek maps the road to 9/11 as it happened 20 years ago, day by day. In Afghanistan, the Northern Alliance detected a build-up of Taliban forces on September 1, evidently in preparation for an upcoming offensive. The intelligence portended something much larger, but at the time, the CIA failed to see the gathering pieces.
United NationsPosted by
The Independent

Saudi-led coalition and Houthis ‘likely committed war crimes’ using starvation in Yemen, finds report

The Saudi-led coalition and the Houthis have likely committed war crimes in Yemen by using starvation as a method of warfare, a new report has found.The World Food Programme has repeatedly warned that the “biggest famine the world has seen in modern history” is now looming in Yemen, where more than half the country’s population of 29 million is going hungry.In a 275-page document, the Yemeni rights group Mwatana and the Hague-based Global Rights Compliance (GRC) organisation said that a “specific pattern” of attacks targeting water and food by both sides was contributing to that crisis.The joint work documented hundreds of...

