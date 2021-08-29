ABC-7 StormTRACK Weather: Mountain storms, drier start to the week

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – It was a dry and warm start Friday morning with hazy skies at times due to some Saharan Dust. Temperatures were in the upper 70s and will climb to 90 degrees in the afternoon. When you factor in the high humidity, it will feel like the triple digits. The UV index is very high and there is a low risk of rip currents at the beach. Although it is quiet now, storms will develop later. Some heavy downpours will be possible. Since the ground is already saturated, any additional rain may lead to more street flooding. Friday night will be warm and humid with lows in the upper 70s. Labor Day weekend is not looking like a complete washout, but lingering moisture will keep the rain chance in the forecast. Saturday will be hot and steamy with highs in the low 90 with the potential for afternoon and evening storms that may produce heavy rain in spots. Sunday we remain unsettled with scattered storms around and Monday, for Labor Day, spotty storms will be possible with highs near normal in the low 90s.