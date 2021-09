It has been an eventful year already in the horse racing world, all around the country. This content was produced in partnership with Gambler.Media. Many casual fans think that the calendar ends once the final race at Belmont ends the Triple Crown, but that could not be further from the truth. Yes, the Triple Crown races are important, but much of the season happens from July through November, culminating with the biggest two days in horse racing, the Breeders Cup.