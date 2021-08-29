Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Military

Here’s why Clive Robertson “Killer” Caldwell, the “Top Gun from Down Under,” is the most Australian thing ever

By Dario Leone
theaviationgeekclub.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYou can’t get much more Australian than Clive Robertson “Killer” Caldwell. Flying ace, ruthless killer, bootlegger, mutineer, successful businessman, national hero. Clive Robertson Caldwell, DSO, DFC & Bar was the leading Australian air ace of World War II. Caldwell flew Curtiss P-40 Tomahawks and Kittyhawks in the North African Campaign and Supermarine Spitfires in the South West Pacific Theatre. He was the highest-scoring P-40 pilot from any air force and the highest-scoring Allied pilot in North Africa. Caldwell also commanded a Royal Air Force (RAF) squadron and two Royal Australian Air Force (RAAF) wings.

theaviationgeekclub.com

Comments / 1

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Down Under#South Pacific#Australians#Top Gun#Dso#Dfc Bar#Curtiss P 40 Tomahawks#North African#Allied#Royal Air Force#Raf#Raaf#Germans#Italians#Japanese#Dutch#Historynet
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
Place
Sydney
Country
Australia
Related
Militaryrealcleardefense.com

Navy SEALs Getting Ready for War Against Russia, China

Earlier this year, Navy SEALs and Special Warfare Combatant-Craft Crewmen operators worked with conventional Navy forces in the final certification exercise of the USS Eisenhower Strike Group before it deployed. During the exercise, Navy special operators were the eyes and ears of the carrier strike group, assisting with over-the-horizon targeting,...
Europemarketresearchtelecast.com

Moscow believes that Spain’s “surprising” decision to deny permission to two Russian vessels could be due to “the Russophobic faction of NATO”

Russia does not hide its surprise at Spain’s decision to deny permission to two Russian ships to call at the port of Ceuta this week, as expressed by the spokeswoman for the Russian Foreign Ministry, María Zajárova, in a release published this Saturday on the website of the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
MilitaryPosted by
In Homeland Security

Three Aircraft Carriers. Dozens Of Stealth Fighters. A Powerful Allied Battle Group Has Gathered Near China

Featured Image: An F-35B lands aboard USS ‘America’ in late August 2021. Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jonathan D. Berlier/U.S. Navy photo. Three aircraft carriers embarking two different models of F-35 stealth fighter have assembled in the waters around Okinawa. The three-carrier group, with two American flattops and one British...
MilitaryPosted by
PRX

The US is building a military base in the middle of the Pacific Ocean. Micronesian residents have questions.

The United States is slated to get a new military base — this time in the middle of the Pacific Ocean. Last month, during high-level talks in Honolulu, the US Indo-Pacific Command and the Federated States of Micronesia (FSM) agreed to build a new base in the island nation, an archipelago of more than 600 islands strewn across the Western Pacific, some 3,700 miles from Hawaii.
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
Interesting Engineering

China Is Developing an 'Ultra-Large' $2.3 Million Megaship That Is Miles Long

Crewed space missions call for colossal engineering projects. And, researchers in China are investigating the possibility of assembling a spacecraft in orbit as part of the nation's expanding ambitions for future space exploration, with crewed missions operating on long-term timescales. And, maddeningly, the proposal from the National Natural Science Foundation...
Politicsmarketresearchtelecast.com

“They were executed because they were black”: they pardoned seven African Americans 70 years after they were subjected to the electric chair in the US

Justice, 70 years later. The Governor of Virginia awarded a posthumous pardon to seven African American men executed in 1951 for the rape of a white woman, after an investigation and prosecutions marked by racism. The democrat Ralph Northam announced his decision after meeting descendants of these men known as...
HobbiesPosted by
Vice

This Fisherman Struck Gold With a Catch Worth Millions

When fisherman Chandrakant Tare took his boat out to sea on August 28 – the first time since the monsoon fishing ban that began in June – he had no idea he would return home a millionaire. Becky Ferreira. With a crew of 10 other fishermen, Tare pulled out to...
ScienceNew York Post

Stonehenge rocks are nearly 2 billion years old, study finds

It’s a rock of the ages. A long-lost piece of Stonehenge has revealed the prehistoric monument is nearly 2 billion years old — giving new insight into its super-durable makeup, according to a new study. Robert Phillips, a worker restoring the monument in England in 1958, took home a rock...
Aerospace & DefenseTODAY.com

Researchers reveal key discovery in Bermuda Triangle: Wreckage 'has a story to tell'

It's a mystery that has endured for 76 years in a fabled area that many sailors and aviators have long said contains supernatural forces we don't understand. On Dec. 5, 1945, 14 airmen flying five World War II torpedo bombers called Avengers took off from Naval Air Station Fort Lauderdale on a routine training mission over the Bermuda Triangle and were never seen again. The U.S. Navy even sent a Martin Mariner search plane out at the time to find the missing aircraft, and that plane and it's crew of 13 also disappeared.

Comments / 0

Community Policy