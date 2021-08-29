Here’s why Clive Robertson “Killer” Caldwell, the “Top Gun from Down Under,” is the most Australian thing ever
You can’t get much more Australian than Clive Robertson “Killer” Caldwell. Flying ace, ruthless killer, bootlegger, mutineer, successful businessman, national hero. Clive Robertson Caldwell, DSO, DFC & Bar was the leading Australian air ace of World War II. Caldwell flew Curtiss P-40 Tomahawks and Kittyhawks in the North African Campaign and Supermarine Spitfires in the South West Pacific Theatre. He was the highest-scoring P-40 pilot from any air force and the highest-scoring Allied pilot in North Africa. Caldwell also commanded a Royal Air Force (RAF) squadron and two Royal Australian Air Force (RAAF) wings.theaviationgeekclub.com
Comments / 1