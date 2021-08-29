Here’s why Clive Robertson “Killer” Caldwell, the “Top Gun from Down Under,” is the most Australian thing ever

It's a mystery that has endured for 76 years in a fabled area that many sailors and aviators have long said contains supernatural forces we don't understand. On Dec. 5, 1945, 14 airmen flying five World War II torpedo bombers called Avengers took off from Naval Air Station Fort Lauderdale on a routine training mission over the Bermuda Triangle and were never seen again. The U.S. Navy even sent a Martin Mariner search plane out at the time to find the missing aircraft, and that plane and it's crew of 13 also disappeared.