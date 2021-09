It’s the biggest week yet for the Indie MMO Spotlight, with newsworthy notes for fourteen games, several of which are finding their way here for the first time. At the request of one of our readers, I am replacing my rather humorous section titles with each game’s name. I know they were the best part of the column (don’t waste your time disagreeing, I won’t believe you anyway) but the new format should make it much easier to find the games you are interested in. Hey, that was like my very own version of patch notes. Okay, um, I get it, let’s move on to the news already.