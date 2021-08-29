Fix Windows Update Error 0x80245006

Windows Updates are an important part of your computer’s protection and maintenance. It checks for new updates from Microsoft and installs them on your computer. However, sometimes problems can occur that cause Windows Update to fail. One such Error 0x80245006 has been recently identified that appears when users try to update their Windows. If you encounter this problem on your device, it means you have a damaged or missing file that Windows Update needs. Here, are some of the most common causes of Windows Update failures and how you can fix them.