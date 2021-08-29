Cancel
Animals

Hughes has long-term plans for Ring Of Beara

 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2436F1_0bgOJB3m00
Richard Hughes has high hopes for Ring Of Beara (Dan Abraham/PA) (PA Wire)

Richard Hughes sees Ring Of Beara as a long-term project after the two-year-old got off the mark in convincing fashion at Ffos Las.

The colt by Wootton Bassett followed up his promising debut second at Goodwood four weeks ago when justifying his short odds of 4-9 with an effortless success by four lengths.

Hughes may give Ring Of Beara one more run this season, possibly in the Group Three Somerville Tattersall Stakes at Newmarket, before putting him away for the winter.

He's a 'next-year' horse really. We might go to the well once more in a month's time

“I wanted to make sure he went and won his second run. It’s probably one of the best tracks in the country, and he went and won really well,” said the Upper Lambourn trainer.

“I’d have been disappointed if he hadn’t done it any other way.

“He’s a ‘next-year’ horse really. We might go to the well once more in a month’s time.

“The Somerville maybe, or go to France. There’s nothing set in stone. I want him to tell me.”

Hughes admits he was taking a chance when he paid 200,000 guineas for Ring Of Beara at Tattersalls Sales in October.

“I loved him from the first time I saw him. I underbid on a few horses the day before and I said I’m not leaving without this fella,” he said.

“I was asked to buy from a mare that had either bred something or had done something themselves. His dam, funnily enough, was an unraced mare – so I put my neck on the line a little bit. The sire Wootton Bassett was a huge plus.”

Hughes has another exciting youngster in Intelligentsia, owned by the Queen, who is set for the Group Three IRE Incentive Scheme Dick Poole Stakes at Salisbury on Thursday if the ground is suitable.

The daughter of Exceed And Excel made all the running to land a six-furlong maiden at Newbury on her debut in July.

“She goes for the Dick Poole at Salisbury, as long as the ground is quick,” he said.

“She has come on for the run, and we couldn’t be happier with her.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40LurX_0bgOJB3m00
Intelligentsia (left) could turn out in the Dick Poole Stakes at Salisbury (Alan Crowhust/PA) (PA Wire)

Hughes is waiting for the rain to arrive to run his stable star Brentford Hope again, after he was withdrawn from the Celebration Mile at Goodwood at the final declaration stage.

The four-year-old could head for the Betfair Double Daily Rewards Superior Mile at Haydock on Saturday if there is plenty of cut in the ground.

“He’s in at Haydock, and then he’s going to have a busy enough campaign in the autumn when he’ll get his ground more often,” said Hughes.

“If the rain doesn’t come (for Haydock) he won’t be going. His schedule doesn’t change anyway. He’s easy to train.”

