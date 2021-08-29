Harris Whittemore Jr., aviation pioneer – Part I

The Whittemore family has been a prodigious benefactor to Connecticut, especially throughout the Naugatuck Valley. John Howard Whittemore (1837-1910) and his wife, Julia Anna (Spencer) Whittemore (1839-1915) were the progenitors of a large family of entrepreneurs and philanthropists. They funded and built roads, bridges, schools, parks, libraries and other treasures in both Naugatuck and Middlebury. Many were designed by the architectural firm of McKim, Mead and White, including the present Middlebury Historical Society building in 1897 (formerly Center School).