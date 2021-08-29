Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Crosby Relishes Punt, Gives Boot to Miss Field Goal

By Bill Huber
Posted by 
PackerCentral
PackerCentral
 5 days ago

GREEN BAY, Wis. – As a senior at Georgetown (Texas) High School, Mason Crosby was a first-team all-district selection as a kicker, punter and safety.

Crosby, of course, went on to find fame at kicker. At Colorado, he had as many 60-yard field goals (one as a sophomore) as punts (one as a senior). In 14 seasons with the Green Bay Packers, he’s made 345 field goals, collected 26 tackles and never punted.

That changed – sort of – in Saturday’s preseason game at Buffalo. With punter JK Scott dealing with cramps, Crosby punted in a game for the first time since his college days.

“It’s always been in my back pocket,” Crosby told Packers.com’s Larry McCarren after the game. “I’ve always been the backup. What better time than in Year 15 to get my first rep in a game?”

PFF Analytics Help Judge Packers’ Battles on Offense

Has Royce Newman done enough to win the job at right guard? How about Yosh Nijman, Malik Taylor and others in their quest to earn a spot on the 53?

  • 20 hours ago

Winners, Losers From Roster Bubble

There might not have been a bigger winner from Saturday's game at Buffalo than Green Bay Packers rookie linebacker Isaiah McDuffie.

  • Aug 28, 2021

Packers Face Difficult Analysis With Love

When the Green Bay Packers pass judgment on Jordan Love's preseason, his supporting cast will have to be part of the consideration.

Crosby’s punt went 41 yards. Unofficially, he had 4.03 seconds of hang time. That allowed decent coverage and produced a net punt of 34 yards.

“When I caught it, laces were straight down so I was focused on the ball, turning it and trying to make good contact,” Crosby said. “I think officially I got over 4-second hang, so that’s a win. Coverage was awesome (and) I think we had great protection, so that’s all I can ask for. It’s a different vantage point back there. It was kind of fun in a preseason game to get out and be able to do something outside the normal job and, honestly, go out there and have a little fun.”

While Crosby might remember his first NFL punt forever, he’ll quickly forget about the 28-yard field goal he missed just before halftime. He called it a “little glitch in the system” after making all 20 field-goal attempts (including playoffs) last season. Inside of 30 yards, he’s 103-for-105 in regular-season play. His last miss from that distance came in 2011. Since then, he’s a perfect 63-for-63.

“It’s been a while since I’ve seen one not go through in a game,” he said. “I can’t remember one that close that I missed in a long time. Getting that out of the system in the preseason, in my mind, I’ll spin it in a good way and make sure that we lock in and get prepared for New Orleans.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3guj2c_0bgOBzT400

Comments / 0

PackerCentral

PackerCentral

Green Bay, WI
207
Followers
532
Post
48K+
Views
ABOUT

PackerCentral is a FanNation channel dedicated to covering the Green Bay Packers

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Colorado State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Field Goals#American Football#The Green Bay Packers#Packers Com#Jordan Love
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Green Bay Packers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
On3.com

Green Bay Packers sign surprise cut off waiver wire

The Green Bay Packers are bringing back a surprise cut from yesterday. Today, NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero announced that the Packers have re-signed quarterback Kurt Benkert to their practice squad. Originally, Pelissero mentioned that the Packers planned to bring Benkert back if he wasn’t claimed. Luckily, the former Virginia quarterback...
NFL247Sports

Clay Matthews news: Aaron Rodgers shuts door on former Packers LB's return to Green Bay

Recent social media posts from a few Green Bay Packers players had the fan base buzzing about a possible comeback for former star linebacker Clay Matthews to come out of retirement and join the team in 2021. But according to star quarterback Aaron Rodgers, the posts were more of a joke involving him, offensive lineman David Bakhtiari and wide receiver Randall Cobb.
NFLPosted by
On3.com

Green Bay Packers trying out son of Brett Farve's backup

The Green Bay Packers are trying out tight end Josh Pederson, ESPN’s Field Yates reported on Sunday, the son of former Philadelphia Eagles head coach Doug Pederson. Pederson’s father, Doug, served as the Eagles’ head coach until 2020, after stints as a coordinator or assistant with the Kansas City Chiefs and again with the Eagles. He won Super Bowl LII as the Eagles’ head coach, the franchise’s first Super Bowl victory. Before Pederson went into coaching, in his 13-year-long NFL career, he served as a backup quarterback on a number of NFL teams, including the Green Bay Packers. He had two stints with Green Bay: one from 1995-1998, and one from 2001-2004. While with the Packers, Pederson was a part of the team that won Super Bowl XXXI — and he spent many years as the backup quarterback to Packers legend Brett Farve.
NFLAOL Corp

Packers Release Another One Of Aaron Rodgers’ Favorites

The Green Bay Packers released tight end Bronson Kaufusi this afternoon, despite the fact Aaron Rodgers praised the BYU product recently. We’ve seen the Packers get rid of guys Rodgers likes before, and their release of wide receiver Jake Kumerow in 2020 is the biggest example. Rodgers told people he thought Kumerow was Green Bay’s second-best wideout in camp, and his disapproval of the move contributed to the star quarterback’s discontent with the organization this offseason.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Green Bay Packers Wide Receiver Is Out For The Season

Devin Funchess will have to wait a bit longer before he makes his official return to the gridiron. On Wednesday, the Green Bay Packers placed the veteran wide receiver on injured reserve. Since the Packers just placed Funchess on injured reserve, his season with the team is over. It’s a...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Packers agree to trade Aaron Rodgers after 2021 season under 1 condition

The Green Bay Packers reportedly have an agreement to trade unhappy quarterback Aaron Rodgers after the 2021 season if their relationship isn’t repaired. Aaron Rodgers may have reported to Packers training camp with the intention of playing for the team this season, but the drama is not over yet. According...
NFLPosted by
NFL Analysis Network

3 things to watch for the Green Bay Packers in Week 1 vs. Saints

The Green Bay Packers will kick off their 2021 season with a road showdown versus the New Orleans Saints. Due to the aftermath of Hurricane Ida, the game is unexpected to be played in New Orleans, as the NFL continues to determine a location. Regardless of where the teams play, it will be Aaron Rodgers against Jameis Winston at the quarterback position.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Packers Reportedly Make Decision On David Bakhtiari

The Green Bay Packers will have to wait a little bit longer to have standout left tackle David Bakhtiari back protecting Aaron Rodgers’ blindside. According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Bakhtiari will begin the season on the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list as he continues to recover from a torn ACL. The two-time first-team All-Pro will have to miss the Packers’ first six games.
NFLspectrumnews1.com

Packers trim roster to 52 players, keep two QBs, six WRs

GREEN BAY, Wis. — The Packers trimmed their roster to 52 players during the NFL-mandated roster reduction period on Tuesday. The roster contains: 2 QBs, 3 RBs, 6 WRs, 4 TEs, 9 OL, 6 DL, 5 OLB, 5 ILB, 6 CB, 4 S, & 2 special team players. One of...
NFLPosted by
On3.com

Green Bay Packers make cut-day trade with Los Angeles Rams

Almost overnight, the NFL world has gone into a frenzy due to Tuesday’s cut day and while the Packers and Rams haven’t made a ton of surprising moves, the two NFC playoff contenders got in on the action. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Rams sent punter Corey Bojorquez and...
NFLCBS Sports

Packers' Mason Crosby: Rare miss in exhibition finale

Crosby missed a 28-yard field goal attempt in Saturday's preseason finale against the Bills. He also had a 41-yard punt in the contest. The misfire certainly wasn't a positive for Crosby, but he missed only two field goal attempts over the last two seasons and has not had a shaky camp, so it should not be much cause for concern. While Crosby did punt for the first time in years Saturday, that was only in an emergency, and he will not pull double duty during the regular season. He will, however, handle the placekicking duties for the Packers just like he did the last 11 years.
NFLnfltraderumors.co

Packers Signing QB Kurt Benkert, WR Equanimeous St. Brown To Practice Squad

According to Matt Schneidman, the Green Bay Packers are adding QB Kurt Benkert to the practice squad. Tom Pelissero also reports the Packers are signing WR Equanimeous St. Brown to their practice squad. Benkert, 26, signed with the Falcons as an undrafted free agent out of Virginia in 2018. He...
NFLfullpresscoverage.com

Packers Initial 53-Man Roster

Tuesday, August 31st at 4:00 pm Eastern, was the deadline for NFL teams to make their final cuts. Below are all the players who made it on the Packers Initial 53-Man Roster. Davante Adams – Marquez Valdes-Scantling – Randall Cobb – Allen Lazard – Amari Rodgers – Malik Taylor. Tight...
NFLPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Traded CBs Isaac Yiadom and Josh Jackson get fresh starts

Like the Green Bay Packers, the New York Giants had to purge their roster on Tuesday to get down to the required number of 53 players. However, in a somewhat surprising decision, the Giants held on to former Packers’ cornerback Josh Jackson. New York acquired Jackson via a player-for-player trade last month, ending his three-year in Green Bay.
NFLzonecoverage.com

The Identity Of Green Bay's WR Corps Lies On MVS' Shoulders

There are many traditions and reputations that have anchored Green Bay Packers football over the past century. From the elite defensive days of Ray Nitschke to the quarterback pipeline of Bart Starr, Brett Favre, and now Aaron Rodgers, the Pack have consistently had an identity thanks to several players who have cemented themselves in football history.
NFLchatsports.com

4 Cut Players the Green Bay Packers Should Consider

Yesterday the Packers made roster cuts to get to their initial 53 man roster. Today they are combing over each teams cuts looking for players that can improve the team as well as diamonds in the rough. There are 4 cut players that the Packers should consider adding to the roster.
NFLchatsports.com

Analyzing Packers’ complete 69-player roster to start 2021

The Green Bay Packers have a complete roster to start the 2021 season: 53 active players, and 16 more on the practice squad, for a total of 69 players. Here’s a closer look at the full roster, position-by-position:. Quarterback (3) (AP Photo/Matt Ludtke) Active (2): Aaron Rodgers, Jordan Love Practice...

Comments / 0

Community Policy