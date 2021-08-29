Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

Doctor Who: Philip Hinchcliff Believes 25-Minute Episodes Work Better

By Adi Tantimedh
bleedingcool.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe all know Doctor Who had a format makeover when Russell T. Davies brought the show back in 2005. The original show used to be half-hour episodes and by the 1970s, stories were comprised of four serialized episodes. In an interview with The Radio Times, Philip Hinchliffe, who produced Doctor Who from 1974 to 1977, said he felt the old format of four serialized episodes to tell a story was more satisfying. Hinchcliffe is considered one of the best producers that the show ever had. He presided over Tom Baker's early run as the 4th Doctor.

bleedingcool.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Russell T. Davies
Person
Tom Baker
Person
Chris Chibnall
Person
Steven Moffat
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Episodes#Conventions#The Radio Times#Big Finish#Bleeding Cool Tv#Bctv Daily Dispatch#Bleeding Cool
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Doctor Who
Related
TV SeriesTechRadar

Best Doctor Who episodes: 20 highlights of the modern run

For anyone outside of the UK, Doctor Who might just seem like a wacky sci-fi television series about an eccentric man (or woman, now) traveling around space and time in a box. And it is! But it's also so much more. Doctor Who is a show all about discovery, adventure,...
TV Seriesflickeringmyth.com

New image and synopsis for Doctor Who series 13

The BBC has continued to whet the appetites of Whovians with the release of a new image from the upcoming thirteenth series of Doctor Who, which features Jodie Whittaker’s outgoing Thirteenth Doctor alongside companions Yasmin Khan (Mandip Gill) and Dan Lewis (John Bishop). It was announced last month that, as...
TV SeriesThe Tab

Can we talk about these horrifying Doctor Who episodes that should not have aired at 6pm?

I was the kind of Doctor Who fan who was able to sell about 50 Doctor Who action figures for over £100 in 2015, so make of that what you will. I loved Doctor Who so much in its early revival hey day, and will always stay engaged with it today even when I think the standard has slipped so severely because I’m nostalgic for the reverence I held for it when I was a kid. I think a major part of what made me such a fan was that Doctor Who was (and to its credit, mostly still is) a show that never patronised its young audience despite the fact it was a family show. The scariest episodes of Doctor Who brought with them some terrifying telly, all airing on prime time BBC One before it even got to 7pm.
TV Seriescartermatt.com

What if…? episode 4 spoilers: A dark turn for Doctor Strange?

Following this week’s big Loki-centric installment, What If…? episode 4 next week is looking to (big surprise) go in another totally-different direction. So who is the focus this time around? This in terms of Doctor Stephen Strange, who will have an episode coming up based on morality, darkness, and also to some extent tragedy. There are so many times in life we’ve heard the expression “use your powers for good rather than evil.” Much of this episode could be a literal expression of a lot of this.
TV SeriesDen of Geek

TV’s Most Confusing Episodes From Doctor Who to Westworld

There has to be some confusion in a TV drama, a procession of things not-yet-understood. That’s the deal: accept temporary bafflement in the expectation that at some point, all will be revealed. Or even if it won’t be, at least there’s a reason it’s been left unsolved, like a Sudoku you’ve got jam on.
TV SeriesComicBook

Doctor Strange Reigns Supreme in Marvel’s What If Episode 4 Poster

Doctor Strange Supreme (voice of Benedict Cumberbatch) conjures up something dark in a new poster released ahead of Marvel's What If...? Episode 4. In the episode premiering September 1 on Disney+, a dark Doctor Strange reportedly discovers sorcery after the death of his "true love," leading him down a path of "dark and dangerous magic in an attempt to change his past." 2016's Doctor Strange introduces Stephen Strange as a gifted but arrogant surgeon who becomes a Master of the Mystic Arts when he seeks a magical cure to his damaged hands. But what if Doctor Strange reigned Supreme?
TV SeriesPosted by
TechRadar

Doctor Who season 13: everything we know

- Six episodes this season, followed by three specials in 2022. - Jodie Whittaker will leave the role in 2022, along with showrunner Chris Chibnall. Doctor Who is set to return for its 13th season (39th overall) later this year, following the time-traveling adventures of the Doctor and her companions against the universe's biggest threats and monsters. This will be the third and final season to star Jodie Whittaker in the lead role, with showrunner Chris Chibnall set to depart also.
MoviesTVOvermind

All the Actors Who Played “Doctor Who” Ranked

Arguing about the best version of The Doctor is as old as the half-century-plus BBC series Doctor Who. With its 26 seasons, 826 episodes, and 15 different interpretations of the role, Dr. Who dominates the entertainment world. Despite facing good and bad times over the years, the BBC’s prize winner continues to captivate fans. It continues to widen its appeal internationally beyond Great Britain. As the TARDIS current commander, Peter Capaldi leads a long line of Doctor Who actors since 1963. Several actors have fit in the persona of the unruly Time Lord. From Matt Smith to William Hartnell and David Tennant to Tom Baker. As with everything, however, some Doctors rank superior to others. Here is a list of all the doctors from Doctor Who, ranked from best to worst:
TV SeriesComicBook

What If...? Star Jeffrey Wright Was "Rocked" by Tragic Doctor Strange Episode

This week's new episode of Marvel's What If...? is undoubtedly the most devastating of the entire series so far. It deals with Doctor Strange losing Christine Palmer in his infamous car accident, rather than the use of his hands, and diving deep into dark magic in order to try and get her back. This Strange's tale is a sad one, and it only gets more tragic as the episode goes on, culminating in an ending most fans likely won't soon forget.
Celebritiesprima.co.uk

Doctor Who's Jodie Whittaker reveals her "two standout moments" of the show

Doctor Who's departing actress Jodie Whittaker has chosen "two standouts moments" from her time on the show. The first-ever female incumbent of the Time Lord character, Whittaker stepped into the TARDIS during 2017's Christmas special 'Twice Upon a Time', but will hand over the keys in approximately a year before a 14th Doctor emerges.
TV & VideosPosted by
Primetimer

Doctor who writes for The Resident believes fictional medical shows can combat misinformation

Daniela J. Lamas, a pulmonary and critical-care physician who serves as a co-producer on the Fox medical drama, says of her experience: "When I started to write for a television medical drama a few years ago, I embraced the job as a salve for the burnout that so many doctors face. It offered me a release from the unyielding sadness of intensive care, a way to turn tragedy into something more hopeful and to control how the story ends. But in straddling these two worlds, I have realized that television drama is not just about escapism. On the contrary, I believe that medical fiction can also be a powerful tool for countering misinformation and changing minds...I used to want to show the hospital as it truly exists, to reveal the humor and tragedy and grace that characterize my world. I could tell you about the time a family came to say goodbye to a dying woman. A misplaced identification card had led them to believe, wrongly, that she was their mother. I could tell you about a patient’s brother, a hulking man with skull tattoos on his shaved head, who told us that he could not stand to be in the room when we took his brother off the ventilator. When he left, we thought we would never see him again, so we were surprised when he returned minutes later — not to sit vigil at the bedside, but to collect his brother’s prosthetic leg. He spent the rest of the day in the hospital chapel with the leg beside him. I could tell so many stories about the forms that love takes. But when I recounted these types of stories in the writers’ room, I learned that much of what I see is simply too grim. The public does not need to be reminded — especially now — of how quickly things can go bad, how protracted illness can lead a family to disintegrate, how doctors can try their very best and yet people will still die. Audiences want to see their heroes succeed. And when life is uncertain, as it is now, the predictably optimistic formula of network television is more reassuring than ever."
TV SeriesDecider

‘The Walking Dead’ Exclusive: Maggie Is Hunted in the Opening Minutes of This Week’s Episode

'Grace Under Fire' Star Brett Butler Opens Up About Going Broke During COVID Shutdown: "I Am So Screwed Right Now" In case you thought The Walking Dead was running low on over-powering, deadly threats to our heroes, think again. The Reapers are here, and as you can see in the exclusive opening minutes of this week’s episode, “Hunted,” nobody is safe, most of all Maggie (Lauren Cohan).
TV Seriesbleedingcool.com

Manifest Creator Jeff Rake to Manifesters: "I'm Getting Back to WORK"

Only a few days earlier, Manifest creator Jeff Rake was already talking about the upcoming now-on-Netflix 20-episode fourth & final season of the mystery-drama series. Impressive considering he was doing it only 24-hours after the #SaveManifest campaign was able to proudly hashtag #SavedManifest in celebration. But now it's time for Rake and the team to get back to work so rake wanted to send the fans another message before he disappeared from social media for a while. Relax! Everything's fine! Rake and the Manifest team now need to roll up their sleeves and get to work. "Dear Manifesters," Rake began his tweet on Thursday afternoon. He continued, "Your outpouring of joy has been as humbling as your efforts to save the show. Consider all of your celebratory tweets "liked," a huge understatement for how I feel. You may hear from me a bit less as I'm getting back to WORK. Thanks to you. #SavedManifest."
TV Seriesbleedingcool.com

Rick and Morty: Christopher Lloyd Goes Rick Sanchez; S05 Finale Look

Okay, we were already expecting some cool thing ahead of this Sunday's one-hour, two-episode Season 5 finale of Dan Harmon and Justin Roiland's Rick and Morty. But to go along with a look at the finale's cold open that adds a ton more context to what we've seen previously (and why this could be a very ugly standoff between Rick and Morty), we have a look at a live-action Rick and Morty scene filmed for what we're assuming was to also help Adult Swim celebrate its 20th anniversary (I know, right?). Except this is the one that ties all of the Rick and Morty & Back to the Future comparison strings together. Which is a fancy way of saying that if you ever wondered if Christopher Lloyd could go from Doc Brown to Rick Sanchez, we have the proof that the answer is "YES!" below.

Comments / 0

Community Policy