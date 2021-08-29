Pokémon Platinum Sealed Brick Of 4 Now On Auction At ComicConnect

Have you been meaning to catch up on episodes of the Pokémon series? You’re in luck! Nintendo and the Pokémon Company have brought the longtime TV show to the Switch through the new Pokémon TV app. Sure, it was already available on mobile and smart TVs… but now you have the opportunity to combine your love of gaming and watching favorite episodes of Pokémon with the slick ease of the Nintendo Switch. And if you have some younger kiddos at home who’ll be tuning in to Ash and his adventures with Pikachu, you’ll be happy to know that a Junior category will be added to Pokémon TV, which will give a younger audience videos tailored specifically for the younger age group.