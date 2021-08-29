Cancel
New York City, NY

Pokémon Platinum Sealed Brick Of 4 Now On Auction At ComicConnect

By Joshua Nelson
bleedingcool.com
 5 days ago

ComicConnect, the premier collectibles marketplace and auction house based in New York, NY, has put a sealed brick of four copies of Pokémon Platinum up for auction! The Pokémon franchise has come a long way, and with Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl coming out this November, this game will be more popular now than it ever has been! Prospective bidders have until Sunday, August 29th at 4:48 PM Eastern Time to place a bid on these four copies of this amazing video game for the Nintendo DS handheld system.

bleedingcool.com

New York City, NY
New York State
New York City, NY
Junichi Masuda
Ken Sugimori
#Auction#Pok Mon Platinum#Legendary Pok Mon#Comicconnect#Nintendo Ds
