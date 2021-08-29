Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

Brooklyn Nine-Nine Season 8 E06 Review: New Bucket List Item Checked

By Tom Chang
bleedingcool.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGrowing up, I watched several police procedurals, but haven't encountered one such as Brooklyn Nine-Nine. As a sitcom, it does embrace its comedic roots drawing from all its talent, while getting serious as needed. Season eight has felt awkward for all of the wrong reasons. While the showrunners addressed how the series at its core glorifies the police given its premise, they also promised to do more grounding to reflect more contemporary social commentary. S08E06 "The Set Up" begins fulfilling that promise, starting off with how the Nine-Nine's top detective Jake Peralta (Andy Samberg) discovers a potential bomb threat to try to live out his Speed (1994) fantasy that starred Keanu Reeves. There are some spoilers for the episode.

bleedingcool.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stephanie Beatriz
Person
Dan Goor
Person
Keanu Reeves
Person
Melissa Fumero
Person
Terry Crews
Person
Andre Braugher
Person
Maggie Carey
Person
Michael Schur
Person
Andy Samberg
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brooklyn Nine Nine#Police Brutality#Fbi#Television#Nbc#Fbi#Sgt#Nbc#Bleeding Cool Tv#Bctv Daily Dispatch#Bleeding Cool
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Spoilers
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Instagram
Related
Brooklyn, NYPosted by
CinemaBlend

As Brooklyn Nine-Nine's Final Season Gets Underway, Melissa Fumero Already Finished Filming Her First Follow-Up Project

Brooklyn Nine-Nine just began airing its eighth and final season on NBC, something the fans have been preparing for since it was announced earlier this year that the cop comedy would officially be coming to an end. Of course, as shows end, viewers naturally begin to wonder what the cast will do next. And when it comes to Melissa Fumero, she’s not only found her first B99 follow-up, but she's already wrapped production on it as well.
TV SeriesTechRadar

Watch Brooklyn Nine-Nine S8 episodes 5 & 6 online from anywhere

Season 8 of Brooklyn Nine-Nine is racing by and this week marks the halfway point in the final season ever (we're not crying, you are). Our favorite comedy police show has already taken on some hard-hitting real-world conversations, so what does the rest of the season have in store? Here's how to watch Brooklyn Nine-Nine season 8, episode 5 and 6 online where you are and find out.
TV SeriesVulture

Brooklyn Nine-Nine Recap: A Broken System

“The Setup” is one of the better episodes of Brooklyn Nine-Nine’s season eight and, arguably, would have made a stronger season premiere, or at least second episode of its premiere night, in that it more subtly highlights the failures of copaganda than other episodes this season. Generally, the show prefers putting its overzealous officers and their passionate ineptitude on a pedestal. Yes, the Peralta stuff this week really hits that nail with a blunt hammer, but the Boyle and Terry subplot nearly says more about officers’ microaggressions and personalities and being a part of a broken system that is supposed to serve and protect. It’s an episode a bit light on laughs but sharper and tighter in terms of writing and character than the last couple of adventures in the 9-9.
Moviesdigitalspy.com

Brooklyn Nine-Nine creator adapting movie for next TV project

Michael Schur (Brooklyn Nine-Nine) is set to write and executive produce a TV adaptation of Field of Dreams alongside one of the film's original producers, Lawrence Gordon. According to The Wrap, the TV series will "reimagine the mixture of family, baseball, Iowa and magic that makes the movie so enduring and beloved".
TV SeriesVulture

Brooklyn Nine-Nine Recap: Tigers and Toucans

It seemed inevitable that the final season of Brooklyn Nine-Nine would bring back some of the most beloved guest stars, especially Doug Judy, aka The Pontiac Bandit, played by the immensely likable Craig Robinson. The Office star’s general affability carries a pretty mediocre send-off for Judy, which sees him taking Jake Peralta for one final ride. What’s perhaps most interesting about this only sporadically funny episode is that it leans into a fan theory that’s been gaining steam: Peralta will quit the force in the series finale after realizing that while he’s been a very successful cop, it never quite fit his personality. The scenes in which Doug tries to encourage Jake to leave it all behind are the episode’s most fascinating because they hint at where the writers could eventually leave Jake: outside of the 9-9.
Brooklyn, NYsmeharbinger.net

One Last Ride: A review of the eighth and final season premier of “Brooklyn Nine-Nine,” centered around flaws in the American police system

It would be an understatement — the size of Andy Samberg’s 2006 hair — to say society has changed drastically since “Brooklyn Nine-Nine’s” season seven finale. Along with a historic pandemic, Black Lives Matter protests of police brutality have prompted discussion of police reform, systemic racism and abolishment of the police.
TV SeriesPosted by
Primetimer

Despite its greatness, Brooklyn Nine-Nine's progressiveness was always overblown

"Much of this was likely because at the time of its premiere, we were clamoring for feel-good representation (little has changed)," says Kaleena Rivera. "But for all of the talk about diversity, the series possesses little, with their main roster featuring two Black men and two white Latinas. It’s not nothing, but it’s not a beacon of inclusiveness either. The series is still predominantly white, and out of its countless number of guest stars, there have only been a handful of Black women with substantial speaking roles. That’s … not great. Admittedly, the show has addressed LGBT issues on numerous occasions, specifically with Captain Raymond Holt’s (Andre Braugher) struggle with not only being a Black man trying to move upwards in a largely racist workforce, but doing so while being gay as well. There was also a notable arc in which Rosa contends first with coming out as bisexual to her friends and colleagues and then to her family. These stories absolutely matter and work in the show’s favor. I don’t bring up those aforementioned critiques because I think the show was a failure; I bring them up because of the multiple ways the show was a success. It mattered watching Jake Peralta, the stereotypically cocky white male lead, evolve over the course of multiple seasons, developing a better sense of self-awareness and deep respect for his colleagues while still maintaining his trademark sense of humor. It mattered watching a gay man not only be in a healthy, loving relationship, but one that was free of tragedy. Though the series was never perfect, its success was fairly earned."
TV Seriesthefandomentals.com

Brooklyn Nine-Nine Begins its Farewells in Two Great Episodes

The first four episodes of Brooklyn Nine-Nine’s final season followed a bit of an alternating pattern. One episode would be great, then the next would be fine, but a bit of a letdown. When this week’s first episode, “PB & J,” was a fun sendoff to one of the show’s classic characters, I worried if the second episode would fall back into the pattern. Thankfully, “The Set-Up” was even better and now we have a final season on our hands.

Comments / 0

Community Policy