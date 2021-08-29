Brooklyn Nine-Nine Season 8 E06 Review: New Bucket List Item Checked
Growing up, I watched several police procedurals, but haven't encountered one such as Brooklyn Nine-Nine. As a sitcom, it does embrace its comedic roots drawing from all its talent, while getting serious as needed. Season eight has felt awkward for all of the wrong reasons. While the showrunners addressed how the series at its core glorifies the police given its premise, they also promised to do more grounding to reflect more contemporary social commentary. S08E06 "The Set Up" begins fulfilling that promise, starting off with how the Nine-Nine's top detective Jake Peralta (Andy Samberg) discovers a potential bomb threat to try to live out his Speed (1994) fantasy that starred Keanu Reeves. There are some spoilers for the episode.bleedingcool.com
