Manifest Has Been Picked Up By Netflix for a Fourth and Final Season

Proving once again that social media can be a powerful tool and that fans can make a difference, Netflix has given the greenlight to a fourth and final season of the missing-plane drama Manifest. That announcement came yesterday appropriately enough at 8:28 AM on 8/28 (the flight number of the plane is 828). NBC previoulsy announced the cancellation of the show in June, but its studio Warner Bros. TV shopped it around to other venues. Netflix seemed like a likely landing place since it had rights to prior seasons, but the streamer passed on the show and it appeared that any chance of resolving the show’s storylines had been grounded. But prior to that, fans had taken to the social networks and started a raucous campaign to save the show. And then the first two seasons shot to the top of the Nielsen Streaming Rankings for acquired shows once began its encore run on Netflix. It went seven straight weeks at Number 1 (driven in part by fan watch-parties) and logged as much as 2.5 billion minutes of viewing for its most-watched week. Both NBC and Netflix reconsidered their stance on the show and went back into negotiations. Netflix apparently took the lead in that process and has now renewed the show for a fourth and final season.