The US dollar has initially tried to rally against the Canadian dollar during the trading session on Thursday but gave the gains back to slice through the 1.26 level. This is an interesting area for me, due to the multitude of technical analysis indicators that suggest support in this area. The 200 day EMA sits at the 1.26 level, which of course is a large, round, psychologically significant figure in the beginning of support that extends down to the 1.25 handle. Furthermore, there is also an uptrend line that is slicing through this area, and the 50 day EMA is sitting just below.