Public Safety

Hugo Volunteer Fire Department and Rescue announces the passing of Chief Craft

By Neuse News
neusenews.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHugo Volunteer Fire Department and Rescue announced the passing of Chief Johnny Craft. They posted the announcement on Facebook. “It is with deep sadness we announce the passing of former Fire Chief Johnny Craft. He dedicated his life to Hugo Fire and Rescue. He will be greatly missed by our fire department family. Please keep his family, friends, and our department in your prayers for the days to come.”

