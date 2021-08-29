Hugo Volunteer Fire Department and Rescue announces the passing of Chief Craft

With Fire Prevention Month approaching in October, the Indianola Fire Department wants to pass along facts for the public to keep in mind regarding residential structure fires. Home smoke detectors have been repeatedly proven to be the number one most effective way to ensure your family survives a house fire, and to have one in every bedroom or sleeping area plus one on every floor in a hallway. The smell of smoke will not wake you from sleeping, and in fact puts you in a deeper sleep and eventual coma, so a smoke detector is the only reliable way of waking up. The Indianola Fire Department also recommends sleeping with bedroom doors closed, as that can block flames and heat for long enough for firefighters to reach you.