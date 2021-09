SAN JOSE – Beating the Southern Utah Thunderbirds is one thing. Playing USC is another, as San Jose State coach Brent Brennan is well aware. “USC is that team that everybody grew up watching,” Brennan said after the Spartans’ season-opening 45-14 win Saturday night. “They’ve always been incredible, they’re well-coached, they have awesome personnel. They lost one game a year ago, they lost in the conference championship. They have a first-round draft pick at quarterback, they’ve got draft picks at every position. So how do we get ready for that? For me, it’s day by day. We take it slow and we focus on the process.”