Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
U.K.

Boris Johnson can’t bury his head in the sand over the lorry driver crisis

By Jim McMahon
Posted by 
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JQWkm_0bgO3tuz00

The warning signs have been there for a long time, but the heavy goods vehicle (HGV) driver shortage is now reaching crisis point and will only get worse in the run-up to Christmas.

In recent weeks we’ve seen more and more pictures of empty supermarket shelves, branches of Nando’s forced to close due to problems with supplies, and now McDonald’s has reportedly run out of milkshakes. This is the tip of the iceberg, with so many other firms struggling to move and receive their goods on time.

Tesco has been trying to tempt new drivers to join them with a £1,000 “signing fee” and local councils are starting to worry about losing their refuse collection drivers to the private sector because, given the demand for drivers, they won’t be able to match the wages.

The blame for this lies right at the government’s door.

The driver shortage is not a new problem. It has been building over several years and ministers have long ignored the warning signs. The trade union Unite represents many drivers and has a “Manifesto for Lorry Drivers “ including many sensible and practical proposals, yet Conservative ministers show no interest in sorting out this crisis.

But the dual impacts of the Conservatives’ reckless and chaotic approach to a trade deal with the EU and the Covid-19 pandemic, along with a failure to engage those working in the industry, have forced the logistics sector to breaking point.

The government’s response to this has been to increase the number of hours that already exhausted HGV drivers can work.

This move was met with disbelief by an industry that is already under immense pressure. Drivers have warned that this could increase their workload to dangerous levels and put road users at risk. Labour is clear - we cannot and will not support this.

We need a clear-sighted strategy from the government as to how it intends to fill what’s estimated to be a 90,000 shortfall in HGV drivers, which, with an ageing workforce and massive testing backlog, is only going to increase if nothing more is done to recruit more drivers.

The Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency (DVSA) is currently conducting around 3,000 HGV driver tests a week. At the current pass rate of 58 per cent, it would take over a year to fill the existing 90,000 vacancies. And that’s without taking retirements into account. The average age of an HGV driver is 55, and retiring drivers are simply not being replaced by younger workers at the same rate. We’ve also, of course, seen many EU drivers leave the country following Brexit.

The seriousness of this situation cannot be overemphasised. It is grinding our economy to a halt, just as companies are trying to get back to business as normal after a really tough year. Conservative chaos and incompetence will hold back our recovery.

We all know what the prime minister, Boris Johnson , infamously said about British business, but the government’s refusal to work with industry to address this growing economic crisis is now putting that philosophy into action – with one minister even accusing food industry leaders of “crying wolf” when they warned of the scale of the crisis.

Labour stands with businesses, drivers and consumers who desperately need a credible solution to address this, particularly in vital food supply chains.

That’s why we’re offering an alternative. We would work closely with industry to urgently expand testing capacity for HGV drivers, work to make the industry more attractive to a new generation of drivers and work with the Migration Advisory Committee to assess the extent of the skills shortage in this sector and identify how this can be recognised in the immigration points system. Labour would work with trade unions in the sector to make it a more attractive industry to work in and accessible to more people.

This industry has been overlooked and undervalued for too long. The seriousness of this situation cannot be overemphasised. It will lead to continued shortages of things important to our everyday lives, lost sales and contracts for businesses as well as slow-down our much-needed recovery.

This crisis isn’t going to go away, no matter how much ministers bury their heads in the sand. But Labour has a plan, and the government must listen before it’s too late.

Jim McMahon is the shadow secretary of state for transport and the Labour (Co-op) MP for Oldham West and Royton

Comments / 0

The Independent

The Independent

229K+
Followers
106K+
Post
121M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Boris Johnson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economy#European Union#Trade Unions#Uk#Hgv#Mcdonald#Tesco#Conservatives#Eu#Labour#British
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Brexit
Country
U.K.
Related
PoliticsPosted by
The Independent

Boris Johnson facing corruption legal battle over £4.8bn ‘levelling-up fund’ that sent cash to Tory areas

Boris Johnson is facing a corruption legal battle over whether his party has been funnelling taxpayer cash into Tory areas to give it a political advantage.The High Court will decide whether the PM's £4.8 billion "Levelling Up Fund" unlawfully and systematically sent cash to areas considered to be "of political benefit to the Conservative party".Judges agreed to hear a legal challenge brought by the Good Law Project, stating: "The grounds are arguable".The lawsuit, formally filed against Rishi Sunak, Robert Jenrick, and Grant Shapps in their government roles, could find that the centrepiece of the government's so-called "levelling-up" agenda is...
PoliticsThe Independent

What risks will a reshuffle involve for Boris Johnson?

As Dominic Raab faces questions over his handling of the crisis in Afghanistan and his failure to make a crucial call on holiday to help interpreters attempting to flee the country, speculation has inevitably brought up suggestions of a long-rumoured cabinet reshuffle. While Boris Johnson sought to defend his foreign...
EconomyTelegraph

Boris Johnson: Ease housing crisis by letting more people build own homes

More people should be allowed to design and build their own homes to help ease the housing crisis, Boris Johnson has said. In a new report, Mr Johnson said he wanted to see “a plan for a major scaling up of self-commissioned new homes – across all tenures – to boost capacity and overall housing supply”.
PoliticsShropshire Star

Toby Neal: Boris Johnson and the chamber of horrors

Boris Johnson stood before the House holding the baby and wringing his hands. An unhappy combination. "It is what it is," he shrugged. That was more or less exactly what he said. Success has many loving parents. As he faced baying, angry, anguished, sorrowful, MPs in the first non-socially distanced...
PoliticsThe Independent

A crowded, noisy Commons didn’t help Boris Johnson after all

It was a shock to enter the press gallery of the House of Commons on Wednesday and to look down on a full chamber. For the first time in 17 months, the rules on social distancing had been lifted. MPs weren’t exactly packed into the benches: most of them were sitting close to each other but not touching. Even so, the house was crowded and noisy – something which Conservative MPs, in particular, have been eager to return to.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Independent

Labour demand sleaze inquiry over funding of Boris Johnson’s by-election jet flight

Labour is demanding a sleaze inquiry into claims that Boris Johnson used taxpayers’ money to fund a private jet to fly to Hartlepool to campaign for a Conservative by-election candidate.The ministerial code states that ministers “must not use government resources for Party political purposes”.But an official party spending return obtained by the Business Insider website recorded that the cost to the Conservatives of the prime minister’s travel was “nil”, suggesting that the cost of the flight was met from government funds.In a letter to Mr Johnson’s ethics adviser Christopher Geidt and cabinet secretary Simon Case, shadow deputy prime minister...
U.K.Posted by
Indy100

Boris Johnson said Brits shouldn’t rely on handouts – and everyone had the same takedown

Boris Johnson has been mocked in an obvious way for claiming Brits shouldn’t rely on the welfare state and should instead increase their wages “through their efforts”. Pressed on the issue of Universal Credit by Sky News, after two Tory MPs wrote to him to urge him to make the £20 Universal Credit increase permanent regardless of the pandemic, the Prime Minister dismissed the suggestion and implied people should work instead – despite many people on Universal Credit also being in work but at low wages.
ImmigrationPosted by
The Independent

‘Insane’ policy preventing foreign lorry drivers from easing supply crisis, says Brexit-backing Next boss

The chief executive of high street retail giant Next has blamed the government’s “insane” immigration policy for the huge shortage of lorry drivers causing chaos in Britain’s supply chain.Lord Wolfson – a Conservative peer and Brexit supporter – called on the Home Office to change the rules to allow more heavy-goods vehicle (HGV) drivers to work in the UK amid ongoing shortages and disruption.“It strikes me as being insane that despite the fact that everyone knows that we desperately need drivers, the Home Office are still preventing people coming to this country to work as drivers,” he told LBC.Reluctant...
WorldPosted by
The Independent

Boris Johnson branded ‘flippant’ and ‘uncaring’ over footage of visit to Afghanistan crisis centre

Boris Johnson is facing criticism after footage emerged of him talking to employees at the government’s Afghanistan crisis centre.The prime minister’s approach was branded “flippant” and “uncaring” by critics, some of whom likened the footage to to an awkward scene from a fly-on-the-wall comedy.In the video, aired on the BBC's Newsnight programme, the prime minister approaches an employee and says: "Are you the guys inundated with all the emails from everywhere in the world saying, please help my son, mother to get out of Afghanistan? I've had a few of those.”The footage, which has been widely shared on social...
WorldBBC

Morrisons calls for action on lorry driver dearth

Supermarket chain Morrisons has joined a growing chorus in the food and drink industry calling for government help to recruit lorry drivers. Boss David Potts indicated HGV drivers should be eligible for Skilled Worker visas, allowing them to work in the UK. Separately, the food and drink industry has asked...
WorldPosted by
The Independent

We didn’t want to leave Afghanistan this way, Boris Johnson says

Boris Johnson has spoken of his regret at the manner of withdrawal from Afghanistan, telling the public: "We would not have wished to leave in this way".In a statement released after the evacuation of the last UK personnel, the prime minister suggested his hand had been forced by the US – as he promised to "engage with the Taliban" on the basis of their actions.Mr Johnson dangled the possibility of diplomatic recognition and unfrozen bank accounts for Afghanistan's new de facto rulers – if they respected the rights of women and girls, swore off harbouring international terror groups, and...

Comments / 0

Community Policy