Thursday’s Big Brother 23 live eviction show ended with the latest HG voted out and now we need a new Head of Household. And nothing like an Endurance Comp to settle the question of who won HOH last night!. Would it be The Cookout winning out over the dwindling competition or could the power shift in any meaningful way this week? Read on for the results and see who will be calling the shots in the week ahead as the new HOH.