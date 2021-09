Samsung has finally unveiled its new generation of foldable phones, the most notable being the Galaxy Z Fold 3. Now that these phones are officially set for release in a few weeks, we have a lot of official information about them. If you’re a music aficionado, you may be wondering whether the Galaxy Z Fold 3 will have a headphone jack. Maybe to the dismay of some, the answer is a simple no. There’s no headphone jack on this model, as there hasn’t been on Samsung flagships for a while.