Podcast Sunday – Off The Post Radio with Scott Burnside

The dreaded 4th wave has started, and Quebec is seeing north of 600 cases a day. With the school holidays over and everyone heading back to school, chances are we'll see an even bigger increase. Even with a sizeable part of the population being vaccinated, they can still catch the virus, their symptoms will only be milder. However, they can still pass it on to unvaccinated people who will get a full-blown version of the virus and perhaps of the Delta variant. What has that got to do with hockey? Well, it explains why the Habs have yet to sell tickets for their home games or make any kind of announcement.