The Crookston Pirate Volleyball team fell behind two sets to nothing for the second straight match, but this time they couldn’t work their comeback magic as the Mahnomen-Waubun Thunderbirds won the match 3-0 (25-18, 25-21, 25-22) in a match played at the Crookston High School gymnasium. “They were really scrappy and had a great hitter that they used well,” said Pirates Head Coach Katie Engelstad.