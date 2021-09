Kanye West's album Donda has arrived in Chicago at Soldier Field for a listening party (if you haven't found the link for the Apple Music live stream yet, it's here). The first two shows took place at Atlanta's Mercedes-Benz Stadium with significant changes made between the events, but the album never saw its public release. There are hopes that tonight's event could be it, so follow along as we watch the show from its video stream and tweet our reactions, just like we did for the last one. Keep refreshing and stay up to date.