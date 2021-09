One of the funnier qualities of Death Stranding when it first released back in 2019 is that it featured a rather overy cross-promotion with Monster Energy. Whenever players would take the main character, Sam Porter Bridges, back to his home base of sorts, they had the option to refuel by chugging back a can of Monster. The fact that Monster was present whatsoever in Death Stranding's semi-apocalyptic world was equal parts jarring and hilarious, but for one reason or another, it doesn't seem like the brand will be returning in the forthcoming Director's Cut.