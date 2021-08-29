Cancel
Kanye West Trashes Estranged Wife Kim Kardashian On New Album 'Donda'

By OK! Staff
 5 days ago
Kanye West finally dropped the highly anticipated Donda on Sunday, August 29 — and appeared to slam his estranged wife Kim Kardashian.

Article continues below advertisement

The rapper's 10th album — available now on all streaming services — features 27 tracks: "Donda Chant", "Jail", "God Breathed", "Off The Grid", "Hurricane", "Praise God", "Jonah", "Ok Ok", "Junya", "Believe What I Say", "24", "Remote Control", "Moon", "Heaven and Hell", "Donda", "Keep My Spirit Alive", "Jesus Lord", "New Again", "Tell The Vision", "Lord I Need You", "Pure Soul", "Come to Life", "No Child Left Behind", "Ok Ok pt 2", "Junya pt 2" and "Jesus Lord pt 2".

One song titled "Jail pt 2" appears to be unavailable.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA

Article continues below advertisement

Hours before dropping the album, West took to Instagram to share screenshots of a conversation with a person from his team who advised, "On another Note, DaBaby manager isn't clearing 'Jail' So we won't be able to Upload unless we take him off What's ur thoughts?" to which West responded, "Why he won't clear jail".

The person — labeled "Bu", who is most likely West's manager Abou ‘Bu’ Thiam — responded, "I don't know. And neither is answering There [sic] phone", prompting the 44-year-old to declare, "I'm not taking my brother off He was the only person who said he would vote for me in public," seemingly referring to his failed 2020 presidential run.

In another screengrab posted on Instagram, West shares parts of a conversation in which he informed someone — who appears to be DaBaby — "So the album is not coming out Did you know about this?"

Article continues below advertisement

"Hell nah I ain't know Ima hit 'em now," the person answers. West responds, "Yo manager cap They tried to stop you from coming in The people next to you trying to destroy you But God gotta bigger plan", to which the recipient agrees, "A plan that can't be stopped!!"

As OK! previously reported, West raised eyebrows after he brought out Marilyn Manson and DaBaby during his August 26 album listening party at Chicago's Soldier Field.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA

Article continues below advertisement

Manson, 52, has been accused of sexual assault by multiple women, and DaBaby, 29, has come under fire for making a series of homophobic comments during his performance at Rolling Loud music festival. (Manson is credited as a writer on "Jail").

Meanwhile, it appears that West refers to his rocky relationship with his ex on "Jail", in which he raps, "Don't you curse at me on text, why you try to hit the flex?/ I hold up, likе, "What?" I scroll, I scroll up like, "Next"/ Guess who's getting 'exed?/ Like, next Guess who's getting 'exed?You made a choice that's yo' bad, single life ain't so bad."

Article continues below advertisement

"Hurricane" also appears to touch on the reality star — and his brief alleged fling with Irina Shayk: "Here I go, actin' too rich, here I go, with a new chick/And I know what the truth is, still playin' after two kids/It's a lot to digest when your life always movin'/Architectural Digest, but I needed home improvement/Sixty-million-dollar home, never went home to it ... Heated by the rumors, read into it too much/Fiendin' for some true love, ask Kim, "What did you love?"/Hard to find what the truth is but the truth was that the truth suck/Always seem to do stuff, but this time it was too much."

Source: MEGA

Article continues below advertisement

The melancholy "Come to Life" appears to address sadness engulfing West as he sings, "I don't wanna die alone/I get mad when she gone/Mad when she home/Sad when she gone."

Kardashian filed for divorce from West earlier this year, but the two have sparked speculation that the former flames — who share North, 8, Saint, 5, Chicago, 3 and Psalm, 2 — are working on rebuilding their relationship.

The reality star, who has opted not to drop West from her last name, has attended all three of her estranged husband's listening parties for Donda. But it was her latest appearance — in which she joined West on stage decked out in a white Balenciaga Haute Couture wedding dress — that really put the rumor mill into overdrive. The pair were also spotted holding hands leaving the event.

The release of Donda — which features guest appearances from The Weeknd, Pusha T, Travis Scott, Kid Cudi, Lil Baby, Jay Electronica, the Lox, Young Thug, and the late Pop Smoke — had previously been delayed several times. However, it seems to have been worth the wait: Hours after the album's release, Donda had already reached #1 on iTunes.

