From the 50th Bix Jazz Festival

The 50th anniversary Bix Beiderbecke jazz festival in Bix’s hometown of Davenport, Iowa, got underway in its usual fashion on Thursday afternoon, August 5, with a free one-hour concert at the Putnam Museum, which houses Bix’s 1927 Conn cornet. This year it was played by Scott Davis of the NOLA Jazz Band from Des Moines, one of nine bands headlining the festival. With a surge in the Delta variant of COVID, the museum required all attendees to wear masks, and seating in the theater was limited to alternate rows. In previous years that I have attended this concert, it was held in the spacious main lobby. But another event was scheduled there so we were moved to more comfortable seats in tiered rows in the theater.