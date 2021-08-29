Edibles & Potables: “For a time, eating and relaxing among the dead was a national pastime”

The Irish novelist James Joyce had a way with words, as when he considered the origins of Guinness Stout in this passage from Ulysses. — Hurry up, Terry boy, says Alf. Terence O’Ryan heard him and straightway brought him a crystal cup full of the foaming ebon ale which the noble twin brothers Bungiveagh and Bungardilaun brew ever in their divine alevats, cunning as the sons of deathless Leda. For they garner the succulent berries of the hop and mass and sift and bruise and brew them and they mix therewith sour juices and bring the must to the sacred fire and cease not night or day from their toil, those cunning brothers, lords of the vat.