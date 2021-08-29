Cancel
Jason Peters: Bears coach Matt Nagy says NFL veteran offensive lineman will start for Chicago at left tackle

By Riley Gates
247Sports
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDespite Jason Peters being 39 years old and only recently signing with the Chicago Bears, it appears the team is set to go with him at one of the most important spots on the offensive line. Following the Bears’ final preseason game on Saturday, head coach Matt Nagy said that the plan is for Peters to start at left tackle for Chicago when the regular season begins.

