Wolves vs Manchester United LIVE: Premier League latest score, goals and updates from fixture today

Wolverhampton Wanderers will be seeking their first win of the season against Manchester United at the Molineux this afternoon, but all eyes will be on the visitors after they announced the return of Cristiano Ronaldo .

The Portuguese captain is not expected to join Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s squad just yet – he is likely to make his full return after the impending international break – but the news may boost the United team as they come into this match after a mixed start to the season , having beaten Leeds 5-1 and drawn with Southampton 1-1.

Wolves, on the other hand, have lost both of their opening matches, first away to Leicester City 1-0, and then again at home to Tottenham Hotspur by the same margin. They did, however, thrash Nottingham Forest 4-0 in the Carabao Cup on Tuesday and will look to capitalise on this confidence at home this afternoon against a side who struggled against Southampton last week.

For Wolves and their new coach, Bruno Lage, this will be a chance to get their campaign rolling and allay any doubts surrounding the team. Follow all the action live below: