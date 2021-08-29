Cancel
World

Massive explosion hits Kabul again

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKabul [Afghanistan], August 29 (ANI): Merely two days after twin blasts rocked Kabul, another massive explosion hit the Afghanistan capital on Sunday, Arab News reported. According to reports, the explosion took place near the Kabul Airport. This comes days after devastating twin blasts killed nearly 200 people, including 13 US...

Joe Biden
Hamid Karzai
#Kabul#Us Embassy#Ani#Arab News
Afghanistan
POTUSNew York Post

No, Mr. President, we won’t ‘move on’ from your Afghanistan disaster

“That was four or five days ago” is quickly becoming the permanent mantra of the Biden administration and its media allies. Journey back a mere two weeks, and you will recall President Joe Biden, in a home-field-advantage interview with George Stephanopoulos, saying those words about the harrowing scenes at the Kabul airport.
MilitaryWashington Examiner

US forces will return to Afghanistan

There are no longer any U.S. military forces in Afghanistan. But mark my words: U.S. forces will one day return to this war-torn nation. Perhaps sooner than we expect. The U.S. withdrawal has already created a power vacuum that will be utilized by al Qaeda, ISIS, China, Russia, and Iran.
Worldhngn.com

Fact Check: Have The Taliban Been Adbucting Girls After Their Takeover of Kabul?

A social media post which has been claiming that the Taliban are abducting young girls was found to be false. Over the past week, an alleged screenshot of a tweet posted by the Al Jazeera news channel circulated online. In the tweet, the publication's English account was seen claiming that the Taliban, who took over Kabul on Aug. 15, have been abducting young girls from their homes.
Petsalbuquerqueexpress.com

Service dogs LEFT FOR DEAD in Kabul by departing US troops reports

The American Humane Society has condemned the US government for apparently leaving a number of service animals behind after withdrawing from Kabul. Footage on social media showed the dogs in cages and roaming around the airport. "I am devastated by reports that the American government is pulling out of Kabul...
MilitaryPopular Mechanics

In a Warning to the Taliban, U.S. Fighter Jets Are Buzzing Kabul

U.S. fighter jets have reportedly begun buzzing Kabul at night and in the early morning. The United States Central Command (CENTCOM) is calling the flights "routine," and says they will last until the evacuation mission has ended. These flights remind everyone on the ground that American airpower is still overhead...
Politicsamericanmilitarynews.com

Taliban now says they’ll let Americans, Afghans leave after beating, blocking evacuees

The Taliban claimed on Tuesday they are committed to stop blocking people from getting to the Hamid Karzai International Airport — where U.S. troops are evacuating Americans and Afghans from Taliban-controlled Afghanistan — after reports that they set up checkpoints around the airport, turned people back, and in some cases beat and whipped those attempting to get through.
WorldPosted by
The Independent

Former Taliban commander warns of ‘years’ of fighting, if Kabul seeks military solution to current conflict

A former Taliban commander has told The Independent there should be a negotiated settlement to the war currently raging in Afghanistan to prevent “years” of fighting. “The Taliban can win victory, we can see how much of the country they already control, the army and the police are throwing away their guns and the people are welcoming them,” Syed Mohammad Akbar Agha said from his home in Kabul.“But that would mean more fighting in Afghanistan for years, so we obviously need a negotiated government.”It was inevitable, the former Taliban commander maintained, that provinces in the south like Helmand will...
MilitaryPosted by
thedrive

The Story Of The Mysterious White 727 That Appeared In Kabul After The Bombing Of Abbey Gate

The old 727 showing up among the military transports at Kabul International drew a lot of interest among flight trackers and open-source intel gurus. The evacuation of Kabul is like none other in history. With open-source intelligence tools abound, including daily satellite images, flight tracking, and even a live camera feed overwatching Hamid Karzai International Airport, the average person can keep tabs on this historic event and unprecedented multi-national military operation in their own homes. In the panopticon that is today's internet age, peculiarities stand out. One such surprise was seeing a gleaming-white, but quite geriatric 727-200 appear on Kabul's ragged skyline, landing at the under siege airport amongst the constant flow of C-17s, A400Ms, C-130s, a few modern airliners, and other usual suspects.

